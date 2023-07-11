SPARTANBURG — The Lancaster Post 31 senior team made the most of its S.C. American Legion baseball road trip opener in the first round of the Upper State playoffs.
Lancaster, the third-place team in League IV, blanked Spartanburg Post 28, 4-0, to launch the Piedmont Region tournament Monday, July 10, at Duncan Park in Spartanburg.
Post 31, highlighting its 90-minute road trip, snapped a scoreless tie with a single run in the third inning and added three in the fourth to take the win.
The victory sent Lancaster to face League IV champion Rock Hill, the defending American Legion baseball state champion, for a second-round game Tuesday, July 11, at Rock Hill High School.
Lancaster scored the only run it needed in the third inning when Connor Griffin singled home Brady Jackson for a 1-0 edge.
Jackson had two hits and scored twice in the Post 31 win. Griffin supplied two hits and an RBI.
An inning later, the trio of Carter Cox, Will Rape and Jackson each tallied to give Lancaster a 4-0 spread.
Post 31 pitcher Hunter Gainey used the run support to post the win in six innings of work. He allowed four hits, a walk and fanned six.
Roman Plyler, in an inning of work, struck out one and walked one to complete the win.
Rape had a double, RBI and scored a run. Brody Sanders, Eli Sistare and Adam Wright each had a hit for Lancaster.
Reid Kazmierczak, who had a solid game at shortstop, added a sacrifice bunt.
“Hunter gave us an excellent mound effort,” said Lancaster Post 31 coach Jimmy Jackson. “He had good command, pounded the zone, and we played excellent defense behind him with no errors.
“Roman came in and closed it out to seal the win,” Jackson said. “It feels good to start the playoffs with a win on the road.”
Spartanburg, the League V runner-up, is now 7-6 and faced League V member Gaffney Post 109 in an elimination game Tuesday at Duncan Park.
Gaffney Post 109 fell to Rock Hill, 9-0, on Monday at Rock Hill High School.