If you seek opportunities to enjoy three-dimensional art in the outdoors, 2023 is the year to take a road trip across this beautiful nation we call home.
From Alabama to Pennsylvania and many points in between, you’ll find impressive works by Lancaster artist Bob Doster scattered throughout many of the public art landscapes.
Doster, known for unique, thought-provoking sculptures, has been creating art and garnering awards for more than 60 years, so it’s no surprise that his creations have been chosen as part of so many prestigious exhibitions.
Following is a listing of a few you’ll want to visit when you find yourself traveling along your own chosen “art route.”
Alabama
Huntsville, Ala., boasts the SPACES Sculpture Trail, a unique series of large-scale public art installations across various locations that bring culture, color and inspiration to the area. A collaborative project by Arts Huntsville, Alabama A&M University, Huntsville Museum of Art, Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the SPACES Sculpture Trail features 39 sculptures, with Doster’s “November Leaves” and “A Memorial” among them.
Georgia
The University of North Georgia Department of Visual Arts’ Annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is a juried exhibition with new work added every two years. Selected sculptures are installed for viewing in public, outdoor locations on the Cumming, Dahlonega, Gainesville and Oconee campuses. Doster’s newest installations in these exhibitions, “Leaf Tower” and “Hyberbolic Space,” can be found at the Gainesville campus. Look for previously installed works by Doster at the other UNG campuses while you are in the Peach State.
Georgia’s Decatur Artway, presented by Decatur Arts Alliance in partnership with the Decatur Tourism Bureau and the Decatur Downtown Development Authority is an outdoor gallery featuring five selected sculptures throughout the city. Sculptures are displayed for two years, and you’ll find Doster’s “Trinity” and “Hyperbolic” gracing this beautiful downtown as part of the exhibition.
South Carolina
In Doster's home state, Anderson Arts Center and the city of Anderson Partnership for Public Art executes “Sculptour,” a juried public art project featuring up to six outdoor sculptures. Doster’s “Vessel” was chosen to be a part of this year-long exhibition. Look for other permanent works by Doster scattered around Anderson, fondly nicknamed “Electric City.”
Sculpture artists from across the nation participate in the city of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department’s 17th annual National Outdoor Sculpture Competition & Exhibition. Thirteen sculptures by artists from seven states were selected for the 2023-24 exhibit, which is in the picturesque North Charleston Riverfront Park, set along the banks of the Cooper River. Doster’s “Vessel V” was chosen to be in this fascinating exhibition.
North Carolina
In the Tarheel State, the town of Apex, N.C., is a dynamic community dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, visitors and the greater Triangle region. The outdoor Apex Sculpture Walk showcases a variety of outstanding artists, inviting the community to engage in a meaningful artistic experience. The exhibit brings focus to the vibrant downtown and enhances the connection to the nearby Town Hall campus and Hunter Street Park. Nine sculptures are installed in and around beautiful downtown Apex for the annual Apex Sculpture Walk. Doster’s “Flight” is in this exhibition, which is on view through March 2024.
In Boone, N.C., the nationally recognized Rosen Sculpture Competition and Exhibition has adorned the Appalachian State campus with contemporary American sculpture for the last 36 years, presented annually by An Appalachian Summer Festival and The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. Look for Doster’s “Trinity II” as part of this impressive exhibition.
The Western North Carolina Sculpture Center, located on the historic Patterson School grounds just outside Lenoir in Happy Valley, is a free, public sculpture park. Among the 40 works featured here, you’ll find Doster’s "Rising Star II."
The Anvil Arts Studio in Linville, N.C., is a definite must for a stopover on your travels. Doster’s “Hyperbolic Warp” and “House Portal” have been added to a stunning outdoor sculpture garden representing many talented artists from the Southeast.
Tennessee
Just west of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the public art program in Johnson City, Tenn., is dedicated to “enhancing livability and the creative identity of the community through arts-based engagement.” Throughout beautiful Founder’s Park and across the city, look for Doster’s "Hyperbolic Wave” among 14 sculptures in the bi-annual art exhibition.
Pennsylvania
Located just outside Pittsburgh, the historic town of Bridgeville resides between two river crossings where you are invited to take a walking tour of 10 sculptures placed along its well-traveled Main Street Business District by Public Art Bridgeville and the Borough of Bridgeville, Pa. Look for Doster’s “Hyperbolic Wind” in this second annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition underway through February 29, 2024.
Ohio
Thanks to the Troy Main Street program, downtown Troy, Ohio, welcomes a variety of artwork as part of a biennial Sculptures on the Square exhibition. This year’s exhibit features 25 sculptures from artists throughout the United States reflecting the theme, “Wind and Water.” Sculptures on the Square will be running until Oct. 2, and Doster’s “Fall Wind” is among the diverse works of art that make up the exhibition.
Doster, primarily a metal sculptor, owns and operates Bob Doster’s Backstreet Studio in the Cultural Arts District of Lancaster. He recently opened a second studio in Spruce Pine, N.C. His works can be found in galleries, museums, private and corporate collections worldwide.
When he is not in the studio creating, you’ll often find him in the classroom, sharing his talent and love for the arts with students of all ages and in locations from Illinois to his home state of South Carolina.
For more information, visit bobdoster.com.