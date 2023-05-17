Dog lovers all over Lancaster County and beyond can enjoy the thrill of the canine competition at the Red Rose Festival. The city of Lancaster and See Lancaster are partnering with Nutramax Laboratories for the annual Red Rose Dog Show.

If you think your pooch can walk the walk and bark the bark, you have the chance to win a prize if you enter your dog in the contest. Registration will be 9-10 a.m Saturday, May 20, behind the Lancaster Historic Courthouse, 100 N. Main St. Don’t forget to bring your dog’s most recent shot record as it is necessary for participation. Registration is always free.

