Dog lovers all over Lancaster County and beyond can enjoy the thrill of the canine competition at the Red Rose Festival. The city of Lancaster and See Lancaster are partnering with Nutramax Laboratories for the annual Red Rose Dog Show.
If you think your pooch can walk the walk and bark the bark, you have the chance to win a prize if you enter your dog in the contest. Registration will be 9-10 a.m Saturday, May 20, behind the Lancaster Historic Courthouse, 100 N. Main St. Don’t forget to bring your dog’s most recent shot record as it is necessary for participation. Registration is always free.
Prizes are donated by Nutramax Laboratories for the winners of each category. The categories include most adorable puppy (1 year and younger), wiggliest tail, biggest pupper, smallest pupper, friendliest, best puppy dog eyes, puptastic pet trick, golden oldie (9 years and older), most wanted to take home by judges and the Red Rose best in show.
Three dog-loving judges will pick the winners, including Athena Ciulla, Nutramax community relations specialist. Nutramax has been involved in the Red Rose Festival every year and Ciulla sees the opportunity as fun and perfect fit for her role at Nutramax, which manufactures health supplements for both pets and people.
“Judging the Red Rose Festival Dog Show is a lot of fun! We meet such cute dogs, and their owners are always so friendly — makes it difficult to choose sometimes,” Ciulla said.
“Our fur babies are more than just four-legged friends, they are family,” she said. “It’s our mission to improve the quality of life for people and their pets; we do that through the nutritional supplements we manufacture and through partnerships in our community, like the Red Rose Festival Dog Show.”
The Red Rose Dog Show increases every year, so be sure to head to the Historic Courthouse at 10 a.m. Saturday to see Lancaster’s top dogs.