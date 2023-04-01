Author Joli Oliver Elder was the baby in her family and her final book, published a few months after her death, is dedicated to them. She thanked her mom and dad, brothers and sister for “letting her be the baby and grow her imagination.”

Her book, “An Octopus Named Olivia: What Could You Do With Eight Arms” was published in November 2022, just a couple of months after Elder’s unexpected death on Sept. 4. Her family is holding onto memories of Joli and spreading the word about her colorful, lighthearted children’s book.

