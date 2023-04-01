Author Joli Oliver Elder was the baby in her family and her final book, published a few months after her death, is dedicated to them. She thanked her mom and dad, brothers and sister for “letting her be the baby and grow her imagination.”
Her book, “An Octopus Named Olivia: What Could You Do With Eight Arms” was published in November 2022, just a couple of months after Elder’s unexpected death on Sept. 4. Her family is holding onto memories of Joli and spreading the word about her colorful, lighthearted children’s book.
Libby Oliver, Joli’s mother, whom Joli calls “fearless” in her dedication, expressed her sorrow and sadness about Joli’s passing.
“She was only 47. I just want my daughter’s memory to go on,” Libby said. “I was so proud of her. She worked hard and was so talented. Joli loved kids, writing and the Lord.”
Even as her first book, “A Goat Named Tater,” was being published, Joli had already come up with the idea about a multitasking octopus as the featured creature for her second work.
Her mother shared her daughter’s inspiration for the topic.
“Joli was an instructional assistant at Indian Land High School and one day she was running errands. She stopped by the library, cafeteria and another classroom and was struggling to balance all the items she had collected and said out loud, ‘Oh, to be an octopus and have eight arms!’ One of her fellow teachers quipped, ‘sounds like a book you ought to write!’” Libby said.
“Joli loved the beach and she wanted to show children that what lives under the sea isn’t scary – well, except maybe sharks,” Libby laughingly explained.
Joli’s family members and friends show up in Olivia’s story. Her husband, named Stanley in the book, is a crab in a cab and her sister, L.J., is a shy lobster.
Joli chose her neighbor across the street, Taylor Loughry, then a senior at North Greenville University, to illustrate her tale. “An Octopus Named Olivia” is Taylor’s first published children’s book.
“I grew up a very artsy kid, always drawing something," Taylor said. "Since I had never illustrated a book before, I didn’t exactly know what my illustration style was or how to create that for myself.
"Having a graphic design background, alongside being inspired by such colorful writing, I sketched what felt right, took that to my computer screen to bring it to life, and the next thing I know, I have a children’s book in front of me," she said.
“I’m so grateful. Joli was so lovely to work with. She fully trusted me to bring her story to life, and I’m forever thankful for that," Taylor said.
Joli was pleased with Taylor’s rich and colorful characters and wrote that “she took what was in my head and brought it to life.”
"She (Joli) was also adamant that my name was on the front cover and my photo and bio on the back, which is so rare, but she insisted on sharing the credit," Taylor said. "She was the kindest soul, and I miss her so much.”
In a 2021 interview, Joli said she wanted to “celebrate local artists and illustrators.”
And that is what Joli’s family seeks to do with her final book. They want to celebrate Joli’s talent, recall her love of all God’s creatures, and remember her passion for writing.
The hardback book, published by Dorrance, is $19 and is available wherever books are sold.