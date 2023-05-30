KERSHAW — The Kershaw Chamber of Commerce named William Daniel “Billy” Boan as its Citizen of the Year at its annual banquet.
Boan was chosen for “all his many accomplishments, local and statewide,” said Kershaw Chamber of Commerce President Shelia Hinson. “He’s a former representative, and was very influential on the Ways and Means Committee of South Carolina. He served closely with our former governor, Jim Hodges, during his governorship (1999-2003).”
Boan served in the S.C. House for 16 years, representing District 44 (Lancaster and Chester). He chaired the House’s budget-writing Ways and Means Committee and served on the House Education Committee.
He then joined Hodges administration as the governor’s budget and legislative director and later was Hodges’ chief of staff for three and a half years.
After Hodges left office, the two worked together in Hodges Consulting Group, where Boan was chief operating officer. Boan is now a senior adviser of state government relations in McGuireWoods Consulting’s South Carolina office.
Lancaster native Hodges presented the award to Boan at the March 28 banquet in the recreation room at Second Baptist Church.
The banquet, which featured FOX TV news personality Trey Gowdy as speaker, drew about 225 people.
Gowdy is a former federal prosecutor, who also served as U.S. District 4 representative for South Carolina from 2011-19.
“This was the most well attended banquet we have ever had and I’m sure it was because so many wanted to meet and hear Trey Gowdy,” Hinson said. “He was a very interesting speaker and had a captive audience the entire night.
“The theme of most of his speech reminded us that we live in the best country in the world and the opportunity of advancement is possible because of where we live,” Hinson said. “We should practice kindness and charity to one another, lifting people up and not tearing them down. We all have the same advantage if we try.”
Other awards
The chamber also presented several other annual awards.
Dennis Miller received the Community Impact Award.
“Dennis is a strong Christian figure in our community, serving in various ministries, and opening his home to underprivileged children,” Hinson said.
Nell Robinson received the John T. Stevens Award, which recognizes a local civic-minded citizen who goes above and beyond to help Kershaw businesses, like its namesake did.
Stevens, a Lancaster County native was a cotton/oil milling industry tycoon. He loved Kershaw, Heath Springs and Lancaster, and left a foundation to help these communities to continue to grow and thrive, Hinson said.
Robinson has also helped many people as a retired pharmacist in our community, and continues to serve in the Lions Club, she said.
The Business of the Year award went to Robert Davis with Davis & Davis, Attorneys at Law.
“Robert Davis goes out of his way to accommodate people of the community and anything the chambers asks for, he’s always ready to give,” Hinson said.
The Kershaw chamber also recognized two young local entrepreneurs at the event, Adam and Cady Eubanks, who own Creighton’s Creamery, and Drew Gardner and Devin Gardner, who own and manage North Main Auto Sales.
Hinson presented the chamber’s President’s Award to chamber treasurer Harvey Truesdale, for all the ways he has helped the chamber.
The chamber also expressed its appreciation for the service of Gus Deligiannidis, Dr. W.L. McDow, Dr. John Howell, Dr. Danny Blackwell, Dr. Jim Timmons and Dr. Robert Hegler.