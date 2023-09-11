LANSPTS-09-13-23 AJ FOOTBALL

Andrew Jackson quarterback Brady Williams takes a snap, while Hayden Williams and Trey Thompson look on during the Vols' home game Friday, Sept. 8.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson High School Volunteers picked up their first win of the season at the Battlefield with a 31-18 victory over the Lamar Silver Foxes.

The Friday, Sept. 8, win was the first for new Andrew Jackson head coach Jeremy Smith. 