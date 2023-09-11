The Andrew Jackson High School Volunteers picked up their first win of the season at the Battlefield with a 31-18 victory over the Lamar Silver Foxes.
The Friday, Sept. 8, win was the first for new Andrew Jackson head coach Jeremy Smith.
“I was happy with how we played defensively. I thought we improved defensively and ran the ball very well," Smith said. "Kam McGill and Hayden Williams really stood out on the defense. Trey Thompson and Damias Seegars ran the ball well.
"We have some things to clean up in the passing game and need to cut down on the penalties, but I am happy with our overall effort.”
The Vols took advantage of a Lamar turnover at the Silver Foxes' 21. Two plays later, Thompson ran 20 yards for the first score of the game. Curt Thomas Horton added the extra point to make it 7-0.
The Silver Foxes tied it up before halftime on a 33-yard pass from Zoom Jackson to Tavis Dolford. Thompson’s second carry of the second half was a 43-yard run that moved the ball to the Lamar 15. After failing to convert on a third and nine, Horton kicked a 27-yard field goal to put the Vols up 10-7.
The Andrew Jackson defense got a turnover on downs to give the ball back to its offense. Seegars took the first play 33 yards and then Brady Williams connected with Banks Helms on a 22-yard score. Horton’s extra point made it 17-7 in the third.
On the next drive for Andrew Jackson, Williams found Jy’Kevius Johnson for a 35-yard gain. Thompson took the next carry 9 yards. On second down and one at the Lamar 17, Brady Williams had a play action pass to a wide-open Hayden Williams for the score.
Despite being down by 17, the Silver Foxes did not give up.
On the ensuing drive, Lamar went back to Dolford on three consecutive plays. The first play was a 24-yard reverse and then two straight pass plays. The second pass play was a 23-yard catch for a score to make it 24-13. The Silver Foxes then ran it in for the two-point conversion to make it 24-15 with 9:19 left in the game.
Lamar then kicked a surprise onside kick that they recovered at the Vols' 42. This led to a 31-yard field goal by Grayson Booth to cut the Andrew Jackson lead to six with 5:48 left in the game.
The Vols went back to Thompson, who delivered with runs of 20 and 42 yards on the first two carries. He then finished it off with a 1-yard run to finish the night's scoring.
Thompson finished the game with 229 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 13 yards. Seegars had 100 yards on six rushes. Brady Williams was 11 of 16 for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Helms led the receivers with three receptions for 39 yards.
The Vols improved to 1-2, while the Silver Foxes dropped to 1-3.
Andrew Jackson goes back on the road Friday, Sept. 15, to face 3A opponent Lakewood. The Gators are 1-3 on the year with their only win against Fox Creek.
“Lakewood is a good team and they have good athletes,” Smith said. “They run a lot of 12 personnel and try to establish the run. You will see they are similar to us as they want to run the ball effectively. Defensively, they will bring a lot of blitzes. We will need to get ready for another tough opponent.”