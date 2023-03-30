In just two short years since the last census was taken, Lancaster County has grown by 8,500 people.
According to the U.S. Census in 2020, the county had 96,010 people as of July 1 of that year. Two years later in 2022 on that same day, the county population is estimated to be 104,577 – an increase of 8,567 people.
That is roughly 8.92% growth since 2020.
“It is continuing a trend that is going to be continuing for the foreseeable future,” said Steve Willis, research and planning director for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Willis gets these figures from different federal and state agencies as part of his job with the Sheriff’s Office, due to the fact the Sheriff’s Office covers nearly 92% of the county’s population.
In comparing Lancaster to nearby counties, York County grew by more than 10,200 people at a rate of 4.31%. Kershaw County grew by roughly 2,200 people (3.59%), and Chester County actually lost 347 people (-1.12%).
Percentage-wise, Lancaster County is the third fastest-growing county in the state, behind Jasper and Horry counties. Lancaster County is the 64th fastest-growing county in the country, based on census figures.
Percentage-wise, Lancaster County is also the fastest-growing county in the Charlotte metro area, with a rate almost double or more than that of seven of the nine counties in the area.
Census projections indicate that by July 1, 2024, the county’s population could be 113,175, based on current growth trends of about 4,000 people per year.
Lancaster County is growing because of the number of people moving to the county. Without the migration of new people into the county, the population would be shrinking because over the two-year time frame, there were more deaths – 2,595, than births – 2,405, in the county.
“If we didn’t have this migration, we would probably be shrinking,” Willis said.
As a state, South Carolina's population grew from 5,118,429 to 5,282,634 over the past 26 months.