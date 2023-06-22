While a USC Lancaster student, I had an opportunity to start an internship near campus with the help of Bridgett Plexico, USCL’s internship coordinator.

As I aspire to be a graphic designer, I wanted to get my foot in the door and begin interacting in my field and community. One of the most important aspects of design is understanding the demographic that you are reaching out to, thus I wanted to start a job that would allow me to do just that.

Ava Baker is a Rock Hill resident who is transferring from USC Lancaster to USC Columbia this fall.