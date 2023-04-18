The Katawba Valley Land Trust (KVLT) hosts its annual Toast to the Trees! event this Thursday at The Ivy Place. In addition to the toast in honor of the wonderful things trees do for our environment, it will be a family-friendly evening of heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks and fun. Bring your checkbook, as there will be a silent auction of art and natural resource items. Some of the items for sale are from KVLT founder Lindsay Pettus’ private art collection. “Thirty-one years ago, Lindsay Pettus had a vision to create an organization to protect land in the Catawba River basin,” said Michelle Evans, KVLT executive director. “His long record of public service means there are many people who knew and loved him, and KVLT is pleased to offer a few of the artworks he prized in the auction.” The event is at 5:30 pm. April 20 at The Ivy Place, 8603 Van Wyck Road, Lancaster. “The Ivy Place is an appropriate place to have Toast to the Trees,” Evans said. “KVLT ‘toasts’ families like this one, which placed an easement on the property, so it will be protected forever. “This area of rapid growth means there is a financial sacrifice to protecting land, but KVLT is here to help landowners wanting their land to stay in agricultural production, or preserve historic sites, or continue to produce timber.”
To date, the Katawba Valley Land Trust has protected more than 12,000 acres in four counties. Its mission is to protect the natural resources, cultural resources, open lands, waters and vistas of aesthetic value in the Catawba River Valley and surrounding areas. Admission to Toast to the Trees! is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call KVLT at 803-285-5801 or visit its website, www.kvlt.org.