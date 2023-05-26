The time frame from Memorial Day to Labor Day is typically one of the deadliest on South Carolina roadways and is referred to by law enforcement as the “100 Deadly Days of Summer.”

Teens' inexperience behind the wheel makes them more susceptible to distractions such as buzzed, drugged and distracted driving. According to the CDC, “teen drivers between the ages of 16-19 are three times more likely than drivers 20 and older to be involved in a deadly crash during this time.”

