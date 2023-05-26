The time frame from Memorial Day to Labor Day is typically one of the deadliest on South Carolina roadways and is referred to by law enforcement as the “100 Deadly Days of Summer.”
Teens' inexperience behind the wheel makes them more susceptible to distractions such as buzzed, drugged and distracted driving. According to the CDC, “teen drivers between the ages of 16-19 are three times more likely than drivers 20 and older to be involved in a deadly crash during this time.”
The Coalition for Healthy Youth, in collaboration with Counseling Services of Lancaster, The Children’s Council, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster Police Department are working to raise awareness about the 100 deadliest days of summer.
Drugged, distracted and drunk driving have always posed a threat on our roads, but significantly increases during this time.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), “each year an average of 2,063 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes, 31% of those crashes occur during the 100 deadliest days; that’s more than seven people a day each summer.”
The top three contributing actions leading to collisions are driving too fast for conditions, failure to yield the right of way and driving under the influence.
Raising awareness and enforcement are critical in prevention. The “100 Deadliest Days” campaign provides education and tips to promote responsible driving.
The goal of enforcement is to deter drivers who are putting their lives and the lives of others in danger through violations, such as excessive speed and aggressive driving behaviors, distracted driving, drowsy driving, and driving under the influence.
Here are some tips to stay safe:
• Don’t take medication and operate a vehicle.
• Restrict phone use while operating a vehicle.
• Always wear a seatbelt and make sure your passengers wear one as well.
• Ensure that all car and booster seats are installed properly and are appropriate for your child’s weight and age.
• Parents, teach by example.
As we approach the “deadly days” of summer, make safety a priority. Let’s be vigilant and eliminate distractions.