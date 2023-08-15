Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper and his department connected with city residents on the court, hosting a basketball tournament at the Gay Street Courts.
Student athletes from Lancaster High School took home the trophy and bragging rights after a 61-37 win over the police team, which included two sheriff’s deputies.
Roughly 200 spectators came for the Saturday, Aug. 12, tournament to play, dunk and cheer on competitors, according to Erin Tindal, the department's public information officer.
“We had two teams play in each tournament – middle and high school – so four teams total,” Tindal said. “Unfortunately, no one showed up to play in the elementary school game, but we will save that trophy until next year.”
Along with the basketball games, 20 players also competed in a free-throw contest, five competed in a dunking contest and 20 competed in a three-point shootout. Julius Garner won the slam dunk, Tony Jackson won the free-throw competition and L.J. Cunningham won the three-point shootout. The winners took home a $25 Visa gift card and trophy, donated by Troplex.
Several other community organizations banded together to make the day happen. Tindal said Lancaster Promise Neighborhood bought all the T-shirts, PaulaD Pineapples and Buckets donated icy treats, Nutramax Laboratories supplied food and drinks, basketballs, jump ropes and other toys. Tindal said the city of Lancaster, the Rev. Anthony Pelham and the Rev. Eddie Boykin also helped clean up the courts, plan and support the event.
“We had a great time connecting with everyone,” Roper said. “We really want to thank the community for giving us the opportunity to come together and share dialogue.
"It is our hope that this community connection will continue to grow, and we will be able to work with all of our community partners to create an environment of trust and understanding,” he said.
“We asked for a chance and our great community definitely opened up and offered their support.”
For Tindal, the highlight of the day was watching all the kids play and seeing smiles spread across everyone’s face.
“People were genuinely having a great time, connecting with each other, and enjoying the day,” she said. “One kid said it best when he told me that it meant a lot to him to be able to play basketball on the courts in his neighborhood with his friends and neighbors.”
Tindal said the Lancaster Police Department plans to make Hoops for Hope a yearly event, adding to its ongoing calendar of community connection events like the monthly Coffee with a Cop.