Lois “Tink” Peay, 70, died Sunday, June 11, 2023.
A daughter of the late William Peay and Ruby Crawford Peay, she was born Dec. 30, 1952, in Lancaster.
Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Billy Barnes will officiate.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the funeral Home.
Survivors include sisters, Windella Peay and Linda Peay, both of Lancaster, and Ruth Alexander of Bowie, Md.; brothers, Steven Peay of Florence, William Peay and Lloyd Peay, both of Lancaster, and Renard Peay of Washington, D.C.
Condolences at crawfh@comporium.net.