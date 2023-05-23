LANCASTER — Mrs. Phyllis Catledge Plyler, 82, died Sunday, May 21, 2023.
She was born Jan. 21, 1941, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James and Essie Catledge.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Phyllis Catledge Plyler, 82, died Sunday, May 21, 2023.
She was born Jan. 21, 1941, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James and Essie Catledge.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Roland Plyler; daughter, Margaret Anne Griffin; stepsons, Tracy and Dean Plyler; stepdaughters, Brenda Buchanan, Sandy Ackerman, Vadene Echols and Abbe Adams; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two stepgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vaid Helms; her parents; two brothers and a sister.
Her celebration of life service was 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Burgess Funeral Home. Burial followed at Camp Creek Baptist Church.