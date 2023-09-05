MONROE — Donna Ann Sims Lytle died on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
MONROE — Donna Ann Sims Lytle died on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
She was born on June 27, 1966 to the late Nancy and Hazel Sims.
She was a loving, giving, and caring woman. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. The way she touched everyone’s lives will forever remain.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Nancy and Hazel Sims; her sister, Patty Belk; her sister-in-law, Vera Sims, and her two nieces.
Donna leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Teddy Lytle, her two sisters: Bobbie McInvaille and Karen Mosely (Clifford); her two brothers: Tony Sims (Angie) and Paul Sims; her three daughters: Donna Guardado (Luis), Paula Ahmad El-Bey (Mikal), and Sheila McCoy (Josh); her son, Victor Hilliard (Tess Foreman); step daughter, Ashley Smith; her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and countless friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Holland Funeral Service and Crematory of Monroe, N.C.