LANSPTS-04-29-23 SPRING ROUNDUP

Andrew Jackson High School's Landon Peavy slides into home headfirst to win the Tuesday, April 25, game against Buford High, allowing the Vols to clinch the region title.

 Gwynn Leaird

Baseball

Andrew Jackson and Buford: Andrew Jackson High School wrapped up its regular season with an 8-0 win over host Buford High for an undefeated 12-0 region record.

-compiled by Mac Banks and Robert Howey

