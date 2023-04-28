Baseball
Andrew Jackson and Buford: Andrew Jackson High School wrapped up its regular season with an 8-0 win over host Buford High for an undefeated 12-0 region record.
The Volunteers, who led 5-0 after three innings, scored at least one run in every inning on the way to the win Thursday, April 27.
The game was originally set for Friday, but moved up to Thursday, due to expected heavy rain in the area Friday.
The Vols, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, drilled 13 hits against the 10th-ranked Jackets.
Five Andrew Jackson players had two hits or more in the win, with senior Fuller Sims leading the way with three to go with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Joaquin Espinoza had two hits, three RBIs and a walk. Hammond Wrenn supplied two hits, an RBI, walk, scored a run and was hit by a pitch.
Brady Jackson had two hits and tallied a run. Skyler Hegler had two hits, a walk and reached twice after being hit by a pitch.
Brady Williams, in five innings, was the winner with six strikeouts. He allowed two hits and three walks. Sims worked one inning and walked two.
Eli Sistare had a double for one of Buford’s two hits. Shane Stacks added a hit.
Hunter Gainey, one of four Buford pitchers used in the game, took the loss in three innings. He allowed seven hits, five runs, four earned and two walks. He fanned one.
The Vols and Jackets will now turn their attention to the Class 2A Lower State playoffs, as both will host first-round games on Tuesday, May 2.
Indian Land: Indian Land High School capped its regular-season schedule, prevailing in a clash of state-ranked teams on Tuesday, April 25.
The Warriors, No. 7 in Class 4A, rallied to down the Lewisville Lions, the No. 6 team in Class A, in a 10-7 comeback win.
Indian Land’s Conner Wallace sparked the Warriors, smashing a game-tying home run in the sixth inning. He also notched the save, working in relief.
The Warriors will host a first-round home game Monday, May 1.
Lancaster: Lancaster High School was slated to wrap up its regular-season schedule with a road game with Class 2A Fairfield Central High School in Winnsboro on Thursday, but the game was canceled due to rain and wet field conditions.
The non-region game, which has no bearing on the playoffs, will not be made up.
Lancaster has a shot at an at-large playoff bid, which will be decided Saturday, April 29, at a seeding meeting in Columbia.
Should Lancaster, 10-16 overall, receive an at-large bid, it would play in the Class 4A Lower State bracket with the opening game on the road Monday.
Softball
Buford: The Lady Jackets softball team beat Chesterfield High School, 9-6, on Tuesday, April 25. Aspen King and Kelsey Watson each got two hits to lead the 10-hit game for Buford. Laney Allen got the win, pitching four and a third innings.
Buford High School finished its regular season Thursday, April 27, with an 11-1 win over North Central High. Mallory Adams and Jaylin Larrimore each had three hits in the win, while Watson and Summer Morgan each had two hits in the win for Buford. Allen got the win, pitching five innings and allowing just two hits, while striking out seven.
Buford opens its softball playoffs next week.
Lancaster: The Lady Bruins lost to Northwestern High School, 13-12, despite outhitting the Lady Trojans. Lancaster made seven errors in the Wednesday, April 26, game. Kaylynn Miller, Ta’Nya Nelson, Camryn Cauthen and Morgan Duley each got two hits for Lancaster.
Soccer
Andrew Jackson: The Andrew Jackson boys soccer team finished the regular season with a 6-0 win over Cheraw High School on Wednesday, April 26.
Buford: The Buford girls soccer team lost to York Prep Academy, 2-1, on Tuesday, April 25.
Indian Land: The Indian Land boys soccer team beat South Pointe High, 6-2, in their final Region 3-4A match of the season on Tuesday, April 25. Tyler Schwartz scored three goals, Aiden Gummer scored two and Alessandro Bellettini one.
The Warriors finished region play in second place with a 7-3 record.
Their first playoff game is Monday, May 1, against Wade Hampton High School.