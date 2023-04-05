Lancaster County Council was updated on how citizens feel about their community at its latest strategic planning meeting.
Council members heard from Jason Gray, managing principal with Willdan Consultants, who is helping them craft their strategic plan for the county, during a Wednesday, April 5, strategic planning meeting.
Gray outlined the 900 responses he has gotten so far from the survey, which dates back to March 29. The majority of the results are good for Lancaster County.
Of the responses, the majority – 53% of them are from the 29707 (Indian Land) ZIP code, with 43% from the 29720 (Lancaster) ZIP code. Only about 4% are from the Heath Springs and Kershaw communities.
Despite Indian Land being the most responsive, it only makes up about 34% of the population of the county, with the Lancaster area making up 53% and Kershaw area making up 8%. Heath Springs makes up just 5%.
“It is heavily weighted up there,” Gray said of the responses.
The community survey said that 77% of those that answered felt safe in Lancaster County and planned to stay in the county over the next five years.
The survey also looked at where the county fell short on things.
“We want to look at the lowest from a gut check or reality standpoint,” Gray said.
Four of five people (80%) surveyed said that traffic flow in the county was an issue and 74% said roads were an issue.
Councilman Brian Carnes pointed out that the county isn’t responsible for all the roads, such as state-maintained roads and federally-maintained roads.
“Most people don’t know who maintains what,” Gray said. “Your reach is only so far.”
Other responses showed that 67% felt like there aren’t enough public places, such as parks, and opportunities for culture. It was also clear for 62% that there aren’t enough places for recreation.
Despite the negative items, 57% stated the cost of living in the county was good and 64% said the overall quality of life was good.
Vision statements
Gray also presented two different types of vision statements for the council to ponder. The first was a more broad, sweeping statement consisting of two or three sentences, to be followed by an even longer mission statement.
The second vision statement was one that was more direct with a laser focus, which consisted of just one sentence.
“A broad statement is helpful,” Gray said. “It needs to be something that is quantifiable to some extent.”
Councilman Jose Luis said he liked the laser-focused, one-sentence statement.
“One sentence we can recite from memory will make it better,” he said.
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff said she saw benefits of both and would like a mixture of the two versions.
“I do like a short vision statement where we can repeat it if we need to,” she said.
Gray said he still had to meet with a couple more focus groups within the county and is still looking to get more responses from the community before anything is finalized.
The target date for these items to be finalized and adopted by County Council is some time in August.