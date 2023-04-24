To demonstrate a psyche of excellence will propel one to activate his/her intrinsic gifts and talents. Let us introduce to you, among thousands, four of our local youth who are establishing excellence as their standard.
Tabria Barnes
Tabria Barnes is president of the Lancaster County NAACP Youth Council. The Youth Council’s purpose includes “informing youth of the problems affecting African-Americans and other racial and ethnic minorities…”
Tabria describes a leader as “compassionate, inspirational, very effective in accomplishing goals, is a vehicle for solutions and greatness. I see myself as that vehicle.”
She became active in the Youth Council as a freshman, serving first as secretary and then moving up to president.
“When the president left for college, I thought it would be good to serve,” she said.
One of her most recent leadership responsibilities was to coordinate the NAACP Black History Program on March 19. It involved Youth Council members, who performed in an outstanding manner.
Tabria is also the founder and co-president of the Black Student Union at Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill, where she is a 10th-grader. She is a member of the Student Action Organization, which provides a liaison to and promotes communication with the school administration.
“I wanted to accomplish some goals and be a part of a movement to make a difference and address some issues,” she said.
Although Tabria is very clear on her leadership ambitions, she recognizes the challenges. Some of those include “feeling like I am not doing enough, doubting myself because everyone is looking up to me and being a leader in that role. Communicating ideas to peers and older generations can also be challenging.”
But she says that not confronting challenges can have a domino effect on not resolving issues.
Tabria plans to attend college. She is currently interested in sociology and perhaps in becoming a college professor. She also has a major interest in traveling.
Being a leader is not a solo act. It is everyone working together – a unified approach – but someone has to be the vehicle to make it happen, the driver. Tabria wants to be that vehicle and demonstrates it with excellence. She is definitely on her path.
— Verta W. Looper
Jamari Grier
Jamari Grier, 14, is already a confident leader. The son of Cara Crawford and the late Malcolm Grier, he is an eighth-grader at South Middle School in Lancaster. Since he was 5, his mother has witnessed his love and zeal for God. He demonstrated it by having an eager desire to attend church regularly and asking many compelling questions about life and the Bible. Over the years, Jamari’s desire to grow spiritually has been nurtured by his mother, grandmother and pastor. His spiritual growth stems from weekly Bible study, Sunday school and worship services.
As a teen, Jamari has stayed true to his core beliefs, exhibiting courage in the face of bullying and standing firm even when it means standing alone. He has also found that “standing for what’s right” has earned him the trust and respect of his peers.
Jamari is an excellent student and history is his favorite subject. He loves learning about the past because “it teaches us how to shape our future,” he said. He loves to read, listen to music and share his faith with friends.
He is currently a member of Future Counselors of America, peer mediation and Student Council at his school.
“Jesus Christ is my superhero and example. He’s the greatest leader that ever walked this earth,” Jamari said. He marvels at how Christ came as a child and grew to be the savior of the world.
Jamari is being groomed as a youth pastor and is often called upon to participate in leading worship at his church, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Heath Springs, under the leadership, modeling and support of the Rev. Willie J. Duncan.
Jamari believes preparation is key and plans to attend college and major in elementary education.
“I consider myself a born leader, who seeks to grow and develop quality skills that will bring about a change in the world for my generation and for generations to come,” he said.
— Zora S. Denson
Kamarion Harris
Kamarion Harris, 16, considers himself a leader because he is determined to lift others up and set a good example for younger students to follow.
A sophomore at Carolina Christian Academy, he is the son of Carlethia Harris. He excels in English and algebra and loves to tutor middle school students.
One of his favorite pastimes is writing.
“When I write, I can express myself in ways better than speaking vocally,” Kamarion said.
He aspires to be an author. He wants to write books that will address the root causes of the pressures and stressors that teens face today. He plans to change the world for the better by promoting positive lifestyle choices.
Kamarion serves in the media ministry at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. His responsibilities include operating the PA system and broadcasting live on the church’s Facebook page. His church is blessed to have his technological leadership skills.
— Zora S. Denson
Dreona McCoy
Dreona Raye McCoy is the daughter of Henry McCoy Jr. and the Rev. Drena Clark McCoy. She is an eighth-grader at South Middle School. Intellect, beauty and a business mindset are characteristics of this talented young leader. She is well spoken and articulates clearly her beliefs and life values.
She is a peer mediator at her school, as well as Beta Club president, Honor Society vice president and a member of the Lancaster County Middle School Honor Choir. She also volunteers as a youth chaplain. Dreona was recently nominated to attend the Junior Youth Leadership conference in Washington, D.C.
As an emerging leader, Dreona is concerned about the state of her peers, specifically the mental state of girls her age and older.
“Leaders are responsible for finding solutions to problems,” she said. “I am convinced that if society, parents and policy makers will focus more on supporting preventative health measures, mentorship and early intervention programs, we would have a better chance of coping with the physical and mental roller coaster of life. Bullying, low self esteem and body imaging are only a few of the stressors.”
She, along with other youth, were invited to advocate for mentorship during the recent Women Reaching and Back Paying It Forward celebration in Heath Springs.
Witnessing the divorce of her parents and assisting with the care her mother and aunt’s illnesses have contributed greatly to Dreona’s maturity and caring nature. She considers her mother her role model. She plans to attend college and major in nursing and music.
Dreona said her uniqueness can only be attributed to her deep relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
“I am grateful that I was taught early in life to have an ever-growing faith,” she said.
Make room, adult leaders – she’s one to watch for.
– Zora S. Denson