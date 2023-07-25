LANCASTER — Horace Wayne Hyatt, 74, of Lancaster, formerly of Lake Lure, N.C., passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home.
Wayne was born on Jan. 12, 1949, to the late Horace Clayton Hyatt and Aleen Sellers Hyatt of Rockingham, N.C.
He is survived by this loving wife, Susan Wilson Hyatt, of 54 years. High school sweethearts, Wayne and Susan shared an unbreakable bond. Wayne never met a stranger and was devoted to his friends and family.
He was the proud father of four sons, Brad and wife, Ashley, of Blythewood; Mark and wife, Christina, of Arlington, Va.; Trent and wife, Leanne, of Glenwood Springs, Colo.; and Jeff and wife, Sally, of Allentown, Pa. However, Wayne’s greatest joy came from his grandchildren, Brinley, Nyla, Grayson, Sally Sue, Aberle, Parker, Sumner, Braden, Saad and Miller.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his only sister, Wanda Hyatt Dunn of Little River.
He was very active in community and civic endeavors. Wayne was a faithful member of Fairfield Mountains Chapel in Lake Lure, and more recently attended Lancaster United Methodist Church. He served as president of the Lake Lure Lions Club and as a Lake Lure commissioner. During his term as a commissioner, he helped establish the first school in the town in 50 years, Lake Lure Classical Academy.
Wayne enjoyed a successful career in the field of environmental engineering that spanned almost five decades. The last 15 years, employed as a sales agent for Amerochem Corp., were the most rewarding.
Donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to the Fellowship Class, First United Methodist Church Lancaster, 200 W. Gay St., P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29720; or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
A visitation and memorial service to honor Wayne will be held at Watson-King Funeral Home, 306 E. Franklin St., Rockingham, N.C., on Saturday, July 29. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with the memorial service at 12:30 p.m.
Burial service will be private for the family.
Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Hyatt family.