Lancaster’s Cultural Arts District will celebrate National Poetry Month with two special events on Sunday, April 23. The poetry readings will feature nearly 20 regional poets.
The first event, “A Homecoming with Cathy Smith Bowers and Friends” will be at 2 p.m. at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center and will highlight nine regional poets, along with the top-billing poet, Lancaster native Bowers.
The two-hour event will conclude with a walk to the Historic Springs House for a brief reception, followed by an additional hour of poetry, “Vistas — Vision and Verse III.”
Cathy Smith Bowers
“A Homecoming with Cathy Smith Bowers and Friends” will showcase Bowers and nine regional poets. Among them are Lancaster residents Kimberlyn Blum-Hyclak and Richard Band.
Bowers, 72, has taught creative writing in the master of fine arts program at Queens University since 1983. During her tenure, she was the poet-in-residence and also served two years as the Poet Laureate of North Carolina.
Her poems have been published in The Atlantic Monthly, The Georgia Review, The Southern Review and the Kenyon Review. She has written five books of poetry and “The Abiding Image,” a guidebook for those who love poetry. She now lives in Mill Spring, N.C.
Bowers was born in Lancaster in 1949 and grew up at the end of 11th Street, where the only thing separating her childhood home from the Springs Cotton Mill was the railroad tracks.
“It was the mill hill,” she said. “I remember we could see the smokestacks from my house.”
Her father worked in the mill and her mom stayed home to care for Bowers and her five siblings. Despite not having the privilege of a college education, her parents loved language and passed that on to their daughter.
She graduated from Lancaster High School and went to USCL and Winthrop University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1972. She came back to Lancaster High School and taught English for 10 years.
Lifting her students up
Bowers said she tried to become the teacher she longed for in her years as a student. She recalls struggling to overcome unintentional, but sometimes shaming comments from teachers.
Bowers vowed to never belittle a student.
“I was there for their humanity,” she said. “And to affirm and honor that as their teacher.”
She believes, like Richard Hugo, that writing poems “is a way of saying you and the world have a chance.”
In her book, “The Abiding Image,” Bowers talks about the challenges of her first year as a teacher. She wanted to teach poetry, but her students needed basic instruction first. She provided lessons on what they needed and saved poetry as a treat for the end of the year.
The days of poetry arrived and the students began presenting their poems, which Bowers posted on the bulletin board. One student struggled to write a poem those last six weeks, but managed to produce one just before the last day of school. His name was Michael Viglioni.
His poem may not have made the literary journals, but he had expressed himself.
“It was the best poem he could have written,” she said. “In all of my years and my life as a poet and teacher, Michael Viglioni might have been my greatest triumph.”
She recalls the day he saw his poem tacked on the bulletin board.
“When he turned from the board that day, I saw the look of pride on his face,” she said. “I can barely talk about it 50 years later. I get teary.”
Her inspiration
Viglioni now lives in York County. He remembers Bowers as “a teacher who really cared.” He said she inspired him to stay out of trouble and seek more out of life.
He became an industrial engineer and traveled all over the United States.
“She didn’t put up with my crap,” he said. “That’s how I knew she wanted me to do well.”
Bowers published “The Abiding Image” in 2020 and dedicated the book to Viglioni and other students she mentored over the years. Viglioni is the only one mentioned by name.
‘Abiding Images’ of her life
“The Abiding Image” is a collection of her lectures. It’s a guide for “writers, readers and teachers of poetry.”
Bowers always loved words and found poetry in everything — in both the pain and joy of life. Lingering visual memories include railroad tracks, trains, Springs Elementary School, Pete Bird’s grocery store, Springs Park and the cotton mill. Specific images include the wispy piece of cotton on her father’s Adam’s apple, brown bags of groceries from the Piggly Wiggly and the sound and tremor of passing trains.
While still in high school, Bowers and her family had to flee and hide from her abusive, alcoholic father.
“We went from poor to poorer,” she said. “We had to leave.”
One of her older brothers had been drafted into the war in the late 1960s. A line in one of her poems describes the horror of home — “At least brother is now safe in Viet Nam.”
Later inspiration came from the pain of losing two brothers too soon — one at 39 from AIDS and one at 53 from addiction. Later, she lost a loved one to suicide.
The little girl born on this side of the tracks on the mill hill makes poetry accessible and appealing. Her poetry, like her life, was not all pain. Attendees will find her sense of humor refreshing and her love of life contagious.
Her writing process
Her five books of poetry cover a broad range of subjects including love, loss, spirituality, family and the fondness of language. She “shines a light on a moment of intensity,” producing vivid word pictures. Before the polished poem, she begins with abiding images from her senses. In the beginning, she writes without judgment and creates a “messy hunk of stone,” followed by “cutting and shaping and polishing.” She then edits by keeping the most powerful and striking impressions. She then leaves what offers the most beauty, hope and redemption.
Saving grace
Bowers believes everyone has a poem inside them, just like Michael Viglioni. She continues to encourage people to express their unwritten poem.
“If there is such a thing as sin, it is failing to fulfill our creative destiny,” she said.
In the Cultural Arts Center, from what was once a church altar, she will offer lessons learned by diving deep into her subconscious. She says it’s not always pleasant to confront, but it is always freeing and redeeming.
“Poetry did and continues to save my life,” she said. “The process of beginning with an abiding image and writing into the mystery of that image takes me, for better or worse, to my deepest, truest and most archetypal self.”
Cultural Arts Center concert and events organizer John Craig is delighted to see more events like this being held in the CAC.
“The addition of literary events like ‘A Homecoming with Cathy Smith Bowers’ is a further step toward the realization of our dream of what the CAC can mean for Lancaster,” he said. “This is a great location for book launches, readings and other literary events.”
‘Vistas — Vision and Verse III’
The second poetry reading of the day is “Vistas — Vision and Verse III” at the historic Springs House immediately following the CAC event.
Poets will read their poems inspired by paintings, an artform known as ekphrastic poetry. The artwork will be displayed along with the poem.
Heath Springs poet Katie Bowers will read a poem inspired by “Lost Boys,” an original painting by Lancaster artist Kat Spearman.
Spearman, 27, moved from Charlotte to Lancaster in 2020. Her painting deals with the fate and angst of those without a niche.
“If you don’t fit into a certain box, you are often left to your own devices without guidance,” she said. “A lot of us are just lost, looking for the way home within each other.”
Bringing rhyme to Red Rose City
These poetry events are due to the hard work of two Lancaster poets, Blum-Hyclak and Band. They want to “give poetry a foothold” in Lancaster.
Band, a published poet and former director of the Lancaster County Library, has enjoyed his retirement, answering the call of his muse. Blum-Hyclak is an award-winning poet and co-editor of the “Kakalak Anthology.” The 2022 edition was celebrated at the CAC in January.
Band and Blum-Hyclak decided to plan something big for April, National Poetry Month. They reached out to Debbie Jaillette, director of the Lancaster County Council of the Arts, who immediately agreed to host the event.
They sent invitations to local poets and within 24 hours after sending the emails, 18 confirmed their participation.
Blum-Hyclak said she enjoys watching people view the exhibit of paired poems and paintings.
“They look at the art, then read the poem,” she said. “Then they take a step back, cock their head and you can see they’re seeing both forms in a different way.”
Band sees poetry as an expression of a shared experience and a connection between people. Poetry readings offer a chance to hear something new and exciting if people just give it a chance.
“We lead such busy and distracted lives,” he said. “Poetry is about making a connection between people if you pause long enough to let it happen.”
Blum-Hyclak says poetry matters because “it can call us to action or call us to deeper reflection.”
Best of all, she says, “National Poetry Month is a reminder that poetry doesn’t have to be analyzed, it can simply be felt. And that’s enough.”
Both poetry events are free to the public, and no registration is required for either. All are welcome to attend.