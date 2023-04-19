These days, with retirement, I often field my share of questions: How’s retirement? And what are you doing with your time now?
I still write for The Lancaster News, and I’m grateful to continue doing something I really enjoy.
No day follows a certain pattern. You have some obligations, but nothing that would fall into a routine, like it was when I was working.
Now there is something I do each week, on Wednesdays, to be exact. If you want to find me on Wednesday afternoon, between 1 and 4 p.m., come to the Lancaster Bowling Center off South 200.
Since late summer, I’ve been bowling in the LBC senior league, known as the Silverthreads. I used to write up their results; now I’m part of the league.
When I retired July 22, 2022, I wanted to begin something that involved physical activity.
I’ve enjoyed it, but it’s taken some getting used to.
Why bowling? In my younger days, I enjoyed the sport at the old Leroy Springs Recreation bowling lanes adjacent to the Lancaster Golf Club. That building, last known as the Fairway Room, was razed a few years back. About the time I was bowling in my teens, the late Bucky Hardin was running the facility.
I might have kept it going, but I couldn’t work it into my schedule. The game was fun, and as a veteran bowler, has told me, “There’s always that challenge of doing better the next time you’re up.”
Before joining the senior league, the last time I recall bowling was with my kids, Caroline and Jackson, when they were in the youth group at our church, First Presbyterian.
Then years ago, the newsroom had a “fun” outing bowling at the LBC.
Now my bowling is a routine on a team known as “Whatever.” Don’t know how we got that name, but I do know when we’re baffled by a ball that seems destined for a strike, and a pin or two is left upright, there’s a shrug of the shoulders, and a team member says, “Whatever.”
As a fellow bowler’s T-shirt says about pins up on each far side of the lane after a roll, “splits happen,” or “whatever.”
The Whatever team includes four guys, including myself, who live in the Arrowood subdivision in north Lancaster. Before our team was assembled, I didn’t know any of those guys — Ron York and brothers Ray Hopkins and Ron Hopkins. Notice this, all of our first names begin with R, and three of us even sport the same initials — RH.
Guess it was meant to be. Those guys are veteran bowlers who have helped me learn the game and lane etiquette with positive reinforcement.
So how am I doing? Well, let’s say I don’t stay in the gutter like I did when I first began.
Believe me, it’s not as easy as it looks, but like anything, the more you do it, the better you get.
You bowl a different team each week, and in some of the rematches, opposing bowlers have told me I’ve improved.
My teammates tell me I’m the secret weapon, and one calls me “secret agent man.”
Another calls me Robert Bond, and says “shaken, not stirred,” when it’s my time to bowl.
I just keep rolling, and say the pins before me are some evil foe, which needs to be knocked down all at once, or on a second try, and sometimes it actually happens.
You can see we have our share of fun. That includes when you take on your weekly foe.
There’s a lot of encouragement — high fives and fist bumps on success, and words of “get them next time” when the pins don’t fall as you want.
One factor I’ve noticed is gender and size don’t matter. On more than one occasion, I’ve seen a team of four women, all lacking in girth to us, squarely kick our tails. Bottom line, if you’re going to compete, you better bring your “A” game. The competition is good, and equaled by sincere sportsmanship.
Before we begin each week, there’s an update, sometimes on fellow bowlers who are ill or hospitalized. Then a word about those who have had success the previous week — high games and high series, and a prayer.
Then, we go at it for nearly three hours. A year ago, I never would have thought I’d be doing this, Now, no question about it, I don’t know what I’d do without it.
Guess I’m rolling with retirement, that is three hours a week each Wednesday.
Former sports editor Robert Howey retired from The Lancaster News in July 2022, after 45 years at the paper.