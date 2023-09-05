LANCASTER — Mrs. Judy Carolyn Staggers Deese, age 76, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Judy Carolyn Staggers Deese, age 76, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
She was born June 11, 1947, in Monroe, N.C., a daughter of the late Robert Staggers and Evelyn Price Plyler and was the wife of Grady Eugene Deese.
Mrs. Judy enjoyed traveling especially to New Orleans, camping, history (Civil War buff), and spending time with all of her family. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and United Daughters of the Confederacy. Mrs. Judy enjoyed being a part of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church.
Mrs. Judy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Grady Deese; her son, Douglas Deese (Annette); her daughter, Lynda Watterson (Steve); four grandchildren, Megan Jenkins (Bryan), Morgan Deese, Mason Deese, and Brooke Scott; two great grandchildren, Sawyer Jenkins and Lucas Jenkins; a brother, Billy Plyler (Joy); a sister, Raenell Owens (Randy); a brother-in-law, Mickey Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Warren Staggers; and a sister, Patricia Johnson.
The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Judy will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home officiated by Dr. Jessie Adams and Rev. Patrick Blackmon. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home. For those who wish, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Judy Deese.