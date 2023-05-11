Our family has a new TV carrier, which features a plethora of programs. One I’ve enjoyed is 24/7 TV, which features a host of old shows I watched as a youngster.
One of my favorites from a bygone era is the long-running western "Bonanza," which in its prime from 1959-73 featured the Cartwright family – father Ben and his three sons, Adam, Hoss and Little Joe.
Each week, the Cartwrights handled the challenges of life on their expansive Nevada ranch, the Ponderosa, in the 1860s. Often the Cartwrights seemed destined for doom at the hands of various villains.
I recall an episode when the Cartwrights were in deep peril. My mother, the late Bettie Howey, and I were intently watching, as we often did back in the day, from 8 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and later on Sundays.
It seemed the end was in sight for the Cartwrights and I told my mother, “Mama, I don’t think they’re going to make it.”
My mother, in a reassuring tone, quickly answered, “Robert, yes they will, it’s a quarter to 9.” Despite the dire situation, time was on their side.
Mothers just have a way with words. They know what to say, whether in the face of danger on a popular TV western, or in a real-life drama.
A mother’s words, seemingly so simple, are extraordinary. As the old line goes, “it’s amazing how smart your parents become as you get older.”
Call it words of wisdom.
I experienced another such situation when, in the same den in our Sherwood Circle home, Mama and I were watching a football game.
My team had a costly turnover, which caused me to blurt out in frustration, “My team never gets a break.”
Mama, again with the solid certainty of death and taxes in her voice, said, “Robert, you make your breaks.” Translated that means “good luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.”
Now, everything she said wasn’t serious. I can recall watching college basketball games with her, and the opposing team was hitting its share of foul shots, and it seemed likely our team was going to lose.
I’d cringe as another free throw swished home, and finally Mama would say something like, “Robert, want me to put the ‘bohinkus’ on them?”
“Yeah, Mama, anything,” I’d say before she raised a hand and waved it toward the TV with an opposing player at the line as if to put a “missed shot” spell on him.
Coincidence, or not, it worked. Never got Mama to define “bohinkus,” but she had a pretty good record with it. It also worked on missed field goals, extra points and key fourth-down conversions in football.
Again, Mama’s own special words, which from time to time, you ponder when you reflect on her and her everlasting impact on your life.
I’ll always remember her final words to me, some 28 years ago as her health was failing. We didn’t quite know her time was nigh.
That day I was heading for Columbia to cover a Class A state championship boys basketball game between Great Falls and Williston-Elko high schools. Great Falls was led by the legendary Red Devils coach John Smith, a Lancaster native, and W-E by Dwayne Hartsoe, who later coached at Lancaster High.
Hartsoe, then a young buck, guided his team to a stirring comeback win.
Thinking about it, preparation met opportunity there, and somebody, not my mother, might have put the “bohinkus” on the Great Falls players because there were some key free throw misses in the late stages.
Before leaving for the game, I recall calling my mother and telling her I wouldn’t be around for most of the day. As I looked out my bedroom window – and moments like this you never forget – I asked if she was OK.
Again in that reassuring voice so common to mothers, she said, “Robert, I’m going to be all right.”
In my heart of hearts, I believe she knew her fate because she died that night.
Mama, as she said, was “all right” and much more.
She was Mama, and if you are, or have been fortunate to have a mother like her, consider yourself truly blessed.
Those are the good words for today.
Happy Mother’s Day, Mama, and to all who might have passed, but will always live in our hearts.