The Lancaster Soil and Water Conservation District has established the Conservation Education Mini Grant in memory of Phil Cleveland, a commissioner who passed away earlier this year.
Cleveland served on the Lancaster Soil and Water Conservation District Board for 10 years. He also served as the S.C. Association of Conservation District’s East Piedmont area representative. He was a huge supporter of conservation education in the classrooms and the board wants his legacy to continue for future generations.
This mini-grant may be used by Lancaster County teachers or schools to support conservation-related student projects including, but not limited to, outdoor classrooms, building bird houses, school gardens, nature trails, wildlife habitats, rain barrels, composting initiatives, air quality campaigns, litter cleanups, rain gardens, erosion control and stream bank restoration.
The awards are competitive, and proposals will be evaluated on the project’s conservation impact, feasibility, student/community involvement and educational outcomes.
The Lancaster Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for the Conservation Mini Grant in the amount of $500. Faculty and staff members of public, private and alternative schools in Lancaster County are eligible to apply for the mini grant to support campus conservation projects and youth environmental education initiatives.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.
Those interested in applying for this grant must fill out an application, which can be found on the website at www.lancasterswcd.com (click the education program link), or call the office at 803-286-4455, ext. 100, for a copy or email amanda.roberts@sc.nacdnet.net.