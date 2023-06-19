Walhalla resident Marcus Hughes held off a hard-charging Matt Gilbert from Pickens to lead wire-to-wire and win the Monster Mini Main at Lancaster Motor Speedway.
The race was part of the weekend action on Saturday, June 17.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Walhalla resident Marcus Hughes held off a hard-charging Matt Gilbert from Pickens to lead wire-to-wire and win the Monster Mini Main at Lancaster Motor Speedway.
The race was part of the weekend action on Saturday, June 17.
Top 5: Hughes, Matt Gilbert, Tyler Riddle, Darrell Gilbert, Jeffrey McGuirt
In the Crate Sportsman Main event, Kade Langley moved up one spot to get the win as Troy Blue moved from the pole position to third.
Top 5: Langley, Benji Knight, Troy Blue, Jamie Thomasson, Bryson Sweatt
In the Hornets Main, Chris Baker won the 11-car race.
Top 5: Baker, Carl Cole, Jamie Kelly, Chris Gardner, Rusty Catoe
Chester’s Mike Huey won the Lightning Late Model Main leading from the pole.
Top 5: Huey, Timbo Mangum, Mike Clark, Isaiah Parker, Jason Burroughs
The Pro Stock Main saw another battle between Tyler Parker and Pebo Johnson, with Parker coming out on top for the win.
Top 5: Parker, Johnson, Dean Davis, Chris Almond, Galen Ballard
In the Thunder Bombers Main, Benji Knight held off Tyler Parker for the win, moving up from the No. 2 starting position, while Parker dropped from the pole to finish second.
Top 5: Knight, Parker, Dwayne Ray, Stacey Johnson, James Cook
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.