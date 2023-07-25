ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — In the Smokies, the Lancaster Dixie Baseball Rookie All-Stars blazed a new diamond trail to become king of the 6U mountain.
The Rookie stars won the East Regional World Series, earning the Lancaster program’s first World Series championship in 65 years of play.
The Lancaster stars, 6-1 in the series, went 3-1 on the final day, highlighted by a title-clinching 11-3 win over Perry, Ga., the Georgia state runner-up, at the Rockwood Sports Complex on Sunday, July 23.
Lancaster opened the final day of play in the coach-pitch, five-inning format by defeating Perry, 10-6.
The Lancaster team followed with a 9-2 loss, their first in postseason play, to North Macon, Ga., the Georgia state champion.
The seven-run loss sent the Lancaster stars to a rematch with North Macon, and they rebounded with a pivotal 11-9 win.
“That was the key game,” said Joel Allen, the Lancaster Dixie Baseball Rookie coach. “The loss to North Macon was our first of the season, going back to the district and state tournaments. We were emotional and didn’t handle it well in that first game with North Macon. It was tough dealing with that first loss.”
The Lancaster All-Stars had an hour to get ready for the do-or-die rematch with North Macon.
“We were concerned because we didn’t know how we would respond because it was our first loss,” Allen said.
But the team was resilient, scoring five runs in the first inning in the rematch with North Macon.
“That good start helped us get our swagger back,” Allen said. “We refocused to get back on track.”
With the momentum of the two-run win, Lancaster faced Perry again and rolled to an 11-3 win to take the coveted World Series title.
Perry led 3-2 after one inning, but the Lancaster stars rallied for five runs in the third inning to take a 7-3 lead on the way to the eight-run win.
“North Macon had an outstanding team and I felt after we beat them, we would be fine,” Allen said. “Perry had a good team, but North Macon was the better team. We used the momentum from the close win over North Macon to get the win over Perry.”
Allen said the Lancaster stars’ title was a combination of stellar offense and defense.
“Our infield was solid and made the routine plays, which you have to do consistently,” he said. “You have to hit the ball and play solid defense.”
Player stats
Jayden Robinson led the Lancaster offense with an .810 batting average going 17-21 at the plate.
He was followed by Colton Thomas .800 (16-20); J.J. Kennedy .689 (11-16); Wyle Allen .650 (13-20); Noah Croxton .650 (13-20); Rhett Melton .647 (11-17); Sawyer Lehman .600 (12-20); Carson Faile .563 (9-16); Creighton Eubanks .389 (7-18); Caine Bass .375 (6-16); and Reid Blackmon .267 (4-15).
Croxton led in RBIs with 14, followed by Lehman with 13 and two in-the-park homers, and Thomas with 10 RBIs.
Thomas led in runs scored, 14, and he was followed by Allen with 13 and Robinson with eight.
The Lancaster Rookie team, who outscored 17 foes 244-77 in postseason play, including district, state and the World Series, outscored their seven World Series opponents, 72-35.
Lancaster opened play in the series Friday, July 21, with a 15-6 win over Boger City, N.C.
They followed with a 9-1 win over Springfield, Tenn., and Greenbriar, Tenn., 14-1, on Saturday, July 22. Greenbriar won the Tennessee state crown.
In the final round Sunday, Lancaster defeated Perry, 10-6, and followed with a 9-2 loss to North Macon. The rookie stars then responded with an 11-9 win over North Macon and an 11-3 win over Perry for the title.
“This was a great experience for these youngsters and they will remember this for the rest of their lives,” Allen said. “As the years pass, it will be more important for them because they were the first from the Lancaster Dixie Youth Baseball program to win a World Series. They deserve it because they have put in the work and worked together.”
Thanks to coaches, supporters
Allen said his coaching staff of Shawn Thomas, Lael Allen, Keli Thomas and Garrett Johnson was vital in the World Series run.
“It took all of us working together to get the players back on track after losing that first game to North Macon,” Allen said. “That was important and we all worked well together and it was reflected in our players’ teamwork.”
Allen also saluted the team’s supporters.
“We had great fans from our parents, grandparents, families and friends and all of the supporters,” he said. “They stayed behind us all the way and made a difference.”
Veteran Lancaster Dixie board member Dale Laney, a former league chairman, said he was “super proud” of the Rookie stars.
“This is great for our program, a tremendous honor,” Laney said. “We’ve had teams go to the World Series at different age levels to finish as high as third. They played well and gave it all they had, but didn’t quite finish the job.
“This team was determined,” Laney said. “It was a matter of going out and finishing the job. They viewed this as a business trip. They exude confidence and work together. They just went out and took care of business and made us extremely proud.”