LANNWS-07-26-23 WORLD SERIES WINNERS

The Lancaster Dixie Baseball Rookie all-stars show off their World Series rings after winning the 6U title Sunday, July 23, in Rockwood, Tenn.

 supplied

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — In the Smokies, the Lancaster Dixie Baseball Rookie All-Stars blazed a new diamond trail to become king of the 6U mountain.

The Rookie stars won the East Regional World Series, earning the Lancaster program’s first World Series championship in 65 years of play.