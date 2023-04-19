Ahh, yes, the joys of getting older mean spending more time in the places you wish you were not.
“Tonight’s story is about a man who wishes for a time past when, as a young boy heading down Main Street to the local drug store, he would be met with a smile as he dropped off a prescription for mom and dad, and hopped onto the swivel seat to have a milkshake as the order was to be filled. So join me as we head down on a journey on a different road that leads to the Grey Gang Zone.” Sorry, Rod!
Yup, I know, a bit dramatic, but come on, we all loved that show. I found lots of life lessons to be had each week, some of which I still don’t understand, but others, well, be sure there are no monsters on Main Street, and kick the can is a game we should never outgrow.
Most of us are now on some concoction of medications for this or that, some for a rare ailment, and meds will grace the medicine cabinet until we shuffle off this planet.
A case in point was my recent journey to CVS. Drug stores like CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aide — there are some still around — are mini supermarkets with a hidden pharmacy way in the back.
Ahh, yes, I miss the smell of walking into the small, local, family-run apothecary. I have no idea what the smell was, but somehow it was a comfort that your problems would be solved once you reached up and dropped off your script to the pharmacist, Mr. Johnson or Mr. Jones. They knew your whole family and what your problems were and always looked through their glasses with the confidence that the meds you were given would cure your problem.
In the 21st century, stand-alone family-run pharmacies are still around, although you must hunt as if you are finding Waldo. Do you remember the old ones with the racks of greeting and birthday cards, the counter where milkshakes or Coke would be made to order by the older kid who wore the white hat and was now proudly a “soda jerk?”
Case in point — CVS. Having the script sent in over the internet three hours before, I hoped it would be ready. NOT.
“Hi, I am here to pick up...” The lady, charming but worn out from the day’s labor already, interrupts me. “What’s the last name and date of birth?” Hmm, she did not look up and say, “Hi.” Mr. Jones always did; he would ask about everything and end it with a question about the Red Sox, even in December.
I gave over my info, and the lady typed it into the computer, “Sorry, hun, not ready; it will be a few more minutes.”
I should have figured that out; other older Grey Gang members sat in the row of chairs waiting for their meds, the bus or death to come by.
Being forever a child, I sat down in the blood pressure chair machine. After reading about everything that could happen to my arm in the machine, I had a wonderful time raising and lowering my blood pressure over the next 20 minutes. What else can you do when your mind is that of a 12-year-old?
Slowly the time ticked away as I watched people come and go; a few folks in the row of despair chairs got called up and went on their way.
Then I could not help but notice how many workers were behind the counter. I stopped at 10; that’s all my fingers. They were amazing, like bees in a hive, each doing multiple tasks, answering the phones, working the drive-through, filling each bottle, printing labels and stapling each bag. Some were so good they could toss them into the bins as if this was a game of cornhole. Just for the record, Mr. Johson did not have a drive-through.
Then the music stopped; I had not even noticed the mind-numbing lyrics were on until this message came over the intercom: “The pharmacy will be closing for lunch from 1:30 to 2.” In a panic, I hit the stop button on the machine to find my phone. It showed the time to be 1:20. The workers never lost a beat; they worked even harder.
Oh no, I thought, as that “Should I Stay or Should I Go” song sprang into my head. The cashier was determined, and rightly so, to slide the shutters across to lock out the rest of the world in less than nine minutes. I jumped up as if I were a meerkat and looked for salvation from the lady to find my script.
Walking out through the maze of cosmetics, food and candy isles, I made it outside. Pausing by the front door, I went back in time for a moment. There were no soda jerks to quench the craving for a frappe, nor were the comforting smells of a time long since past present.
Mr. Johnson and Mr. Jones are long gone, but thankfully, I had beat the clock and had the bag in hand. Another older couple was passing me, heading to their car. “How about a quick game of kick the can,” I shouted to them as I dribbled a Coke can between my feet.
Keep moving, Grey Gang, and stay forever young.
Bill Selvitelle is the author of “Heaven’s Window” and posts his Grey Gang musings on his Facebook page under William Selvitelle, as well as on Instagram.