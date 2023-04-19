Ahh, yes, the joys of getting older mean spending more time in the places you wish you were not.

“Tonight’s story is about a man who wishes for a time past when, as a young boy heading down Main Street to the local drug store, he would be met with a smile as he dropped off a prescription for mom and dad, and hopped onto the swivel seat to have a milkshake as the order was to be filled. So join me as we head down on a journey on a different road that leads to the Grey Gang Zone.” Sorry, Rod!

Bill Selvitelle is the author of “Heaven’s Window” and posts his Grey Gang musings on his Facebook page under William Selvitelle, as well as on Instagram.

Trending Videos