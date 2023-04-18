Baseball
Indian Land: Indian Land High School captured game one in its Region 3-4A baseball series with county rival Lancaster High, posting a 6-0 win over the Bruins on Monday, April 17.
With the shutout, Indian Land improved to 16-6 overall, 11-2 in region play.
The Warriors are ranked No. 7 in the latest Class 4A state poll by the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association.
Lancaster is now 10-12, 3-10 in region play.
The Warriors’ Miles Corcoran hurled the win in six solid innings, striking out 10. He allowed four hits and two walks. Conner Wallace worked an inning and fanned one to cap the shutout.
Carter Cox, who pitched six frames, took the loss for Lancaster. He allowed three runs, four hits and seven walks. He struck out seven.
Johnny Compton led the Warriors' offense with two hits, an RBI, a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Alex Blanchette had a hit, an RBI, two walks and scored twice. Cole Dombkowski had a hit and an RBI.
Parker McGee led the Lancaster attack with two hits. Tony Shannon had a hit and a stolen base. Cox added a hit and a walk.
Indian Land hosts game two in the three-game series Wednesday, April 19. Game three is in Lancaster on Thursday, April 20.
Andrew Jackson: Host Aiken High School built an early 3-0 lead and held on to down Andrew Jackson High, 3-2, on Thursday, April 13.
A three-run second inning proved to be all the runs the Hornets needed in the win.
Jackson Madden, who went four innings, took the loss for the Volunteers. He allowed three runs, three hits and a walk. He fanned six. Fuller Sims pitched two innings, struck out three and gave up two hits and three walks.
Landon Peavy led Andrew Jackson with two hits, including a double, and a walk. Lawson Polson had a hit and an RBI. Lucas Deese added a hit and scored twice.
Brady Jackson supplied a hit and Hammond Wrenn had a walk, an RBI and a sacrifice fly.
Lancaster: The Lady Bruins held Legion Collegiate Academy to one hit as they beat them, 15-1, on Monday, April 17. McKenzie Whitener and Sheridyn Mickles each had two hits in the game. Kaylynn Miller pitched five innings, allowing just one run on one hit, while striking out four.
Indian Land: The Indian Land boys soccer team lost to Catawba Ridge, 2-1, on Friday, April 14.
Lancaster: The Lancaster boys soccer team beat York, 2-1, on Friday, April 14, while the girls soccer team fell, 3-1, also to York.
Andrew Jackson: The Andrew Jackson boys soccer team beat county rival Buford, 2-1, on Friday, April 14.
– compiled by Mac Banks
