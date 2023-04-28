A student has allegedly admitted to being the author of a written document that is considered a plan to harm named people at Buford Middle School with specific details, according to a safety alert posted on the Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation Facebook page Thursday, April 27.
Administration at Buford Middle School, in cooperation with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, investigated the threat.
The document has been turned over to law enforcement and the student has been removed from the school, pursuant to board policy and state due process laws.
No weapons or dangerous devices were found at the school, and all individuals mentioned in the document have been notified.
It appears the student was acting alone, and there is no additional information at this time. Any description information about the student is being withheld, due to state and federal laws.