The Chester Cyclones stormed into Lancaster Memorial Stadium and easily swept to a 42-6 win over the Lancaster Bruins in the 2023 season opener.
Chester High School ignited early, scoring 20 first-quarter points on the way to a 34-0 halftime lead and the eventual 36-point win Friday, Aug. 18.
“We made plays when we had to have them,” said Chester head coach Victor Floyd.
Chester took charge off its opening possession, going 73 yards in 14 snaps to go up 6-0 on quarterback Trooper Floyd’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Heath with 4:44 in the first quarter.
The scoring play came off a fourth-and-13 snap and played big in coach Floyd’s eyes.
“That was a big momentum booster, a big lift for us on our opening drive and being on the road,” he said.
Heath had five catches for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns and two two-point conversions.
But Chester was stopped short on the conversion.
Chester, opportunistic all night, took advantage of an end-zone fumble recovery on Lancaster’s next possession to take a 12-0 lead when Bruins quarterback R.J. Brown, under pressure, lost the ball and Kyan Kennedy picked it up for a touchdown.
Lancaster linebacker Bryce Surratt recovered a fumble on Chester’s conversion try to leave the score at 12-0.
Chester’s D.J. Stevenson set up the third touchdown, returning a midfield interception to the Lancaster 18.
Three plays later on a Chester running play, alert Cyclones offensive lineman Travanti Weldon picked up a fumble and completed the play with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Floyd whipped a two-point conversion pass to Heath for a 20-0 lead.
- “Mistakes killed us,” said Lancaster head coach Marcus Surratt. We didn’t execute and left the door open for Chester, as a good team does, to take advantage, and they did.”
Chester’s next score came when Lancaster, attempting to punt deep in its territory, had an errant snap and Antonio Hopkins took the fumble 8 yards for the touchdown.
Demias Witherspoon tacked on the two-point conversion for a 28-0 spread.
Chester took advantage of a muffed punt to set up its next score, recovering at the Bruins’ 21.
Six snaps later, quarterback Floyd flipped a 1-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Wilmore for a 34-0 advantage at the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Cyclones padded their lead early in the final period, when Floyd ended a 75-yard touchdown drive with a 16-yard scoring pass to Heath, who also snagged the two-point conversion pass for a 42-0 lead with 11:54 to play.
Elijah Coleman, who ran for 110 yards on 23 carries on the night, netted 46 yards in the Cyclones’ scoring drive.
Lancaster answered with its only points of the night, as Mikel McCollum finished a 56-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run. The kick missed, leaving Chester up, 42-6, for the win.
McCollum ran for 34 yards on nine carries. Brown led the Bruins’ ground game with 65 yards in 12 carries.
“Overall, we didn’t play well with too many breakdowns,” Surratt said. “We have to get back to work and focus on eliminating our mistakes and turnovers.”
Lancaster ventures to Irmo High School to face the Yellow Jackets, who opened their season with a 48-3 road win over Chapin High School last week.