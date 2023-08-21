LANSPTS-08-23-23 LANCASTER FOOTBALL Mikel McCollum

Lancaster High School’s Mikel McCollum runs the ball for the Bruins in their game against Chester on Friday, Aug. 19.

 Eric Rowell

The Chester Cyclones stormed into Lancaster Memorial Stadium and easily swept to a 42-6 win over the Lancaster Bruins in the 2023 season opener.

Chester High School ignited early, scoring 20 first-quarter points on the way to a 34-0 halftime lead and the eventual 36-point win Friday, Aug. 18.