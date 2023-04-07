All four Lancaster County high school baseball teams participated in spring break tournaments this week. Here is how things went for each of the teams.
Andrew Jackson
Andrew Jackson High School won all three of its games in the in the spring break tournament at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach.
It launched play with a 17-0 win over Franklin-Simpson High School of Kentucky in four innings Monday, April 3.
John Mark Sowell led the Volunteers' offense with three hits, including a double, with three RBIs, a stolen base and scored a run.
Fuller Sims, Skyler Hegler, Hammond Wrenn and Lucas Deese all had two hits each. Sims, Hegler and Deese each had two RBIs also.
Roman Plyler, in four innings, was the winner with four strikeouts. He allowed no hits and a walk.
Andrew Jackson posted its second win in the Ripken Experience, prevailing 11-1 in six innings over East Jessamine High School of Kentucky on Tuesday, April 4.
Brady Williams hurled the win in six frames, fanning nine Jaguars. He walked four and gave up six hits and an earned run. Williams aided his cause with a hit, an RBI, a walk and a run.
Landon Peavy led the Vols with three hits, including a double, with an RBI, walk, stolen base and two runs scored.
Sims supplied a hit, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Espinoza had a double and two RBIs. Zach Mothershed drilled a double, with an RBI and scored a run.
Andrew Jackson won its third straight game in the Ripken Experience, with a 4-2 comeback win over the Oakton High School of Virginia on Wednesday, April 5.
Brady Jackson, who worked two and a third innings, was the winner, striking out three. He walked none and allowed no hits.
The Vols, tied at 2-2, scored twice in the top of the ninth to register the win.
Joaquin Espinoza led the offense with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Hegler had two RBIs.
Buford
Buford High School went 3-1 in the Mingo Bay tournament in Myrtle Beach.
The Jackets opened play with a 10-0 win over the Jamestown High School Red Raiders of New York on Monday, April 3..
Eli Sistare notched the win, going four innings and striking out four. He gave up three hits and no walks. Kobe Adams worked two frames and fanned three with no hits and no walks.
Adam Wright led Buford with two hits, two stolen bases, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk.
Shane Stacks supplied a hit, two RBIs, three runs scored, two stolen bases and a walk. Hunter Gainey generated a hit, three RBIs, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Will Rape had a hit and an RBI. Tanner Sellers had a hit, RBI, stolen base and scored a run.
Buford notched its second win in the Mingo Bay tournament, downing the Loris High School Lions, 4-1, in Loris on Tuesday, April 4.
Rape and Sistare led the Jackets with two hits and one RBI each. Rape had two stolen bases and scored twice.
Wright had a hit and an RBI. Mason Deese had a hit, stolen base and scored a run.
Tanner Sellers worked four frames for the win, striking out five. He allowed three hits, an earned run and two walks.
Asheville (N.C.) High School downed Buford, 5-1, for the Jackets' first loss in the Mingo Bay tournament Wednesday, April 5.
The Cougars led 2-1 going to the bottom of the fifth, when they scored three runs to take the win.
Buford's Gavin Lowery, who worked three innings in relief, took the loss, yielding three earned runs, two walks and four hits.
Brayden Morgan had a hit and an RBI. Ewing supplied a hit, scored a run and reached after being hit by a pitch.
Buford defeated Legion Collegiate Academy of Rock Hill, 6-5, in the Mingo Bay tourney at Carolina Forest High School on Thursday, April 6.
The Lancers, down 6-2, scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Buford held on for the win.
Gainey, who worked five and a third innings, was the winner, striking out two. He gave up five runs, three earned, two walks and four hits. Sistare notched the save, going one and two-thirds frames in scoreless relief with a strikeout.
Wright led the Jackets with two hits, an RBI and scored a run. Morgan had a hit, two RBIs, scored a run and a stolen base.
Indian Land
The Indian Land High School baseball team went 1-1 in two games at the York Spring Break Slugfest at York Comprehensive High School.
In their latest game, the Warriors beat Nation Ford High School, 10-5, with the help of three triple-run innings Tuesday, April 4.
Indian Land had 11 hits in the win and improved to 14-4 overall heading into next week’s crucial Region 3-4A series against Catawba Ridge High School.
Logan Sulli did double duty going 2-3 with three RBIs and got the win on the mound, going four innings and allowing two runs on five hits, while walking two and striking out four. Aiden Quinn went 3-5 with an RBI at the plate for Indian Land.
Clover High School edged Indian Land, 4-3, in the Warriors’ opening game Monday, April 3. The narrow loss snapped the Warriors’ nine-game winning streak.
Conner Wallace, who worked two innings in relief, took the loss. He allowed two hits, two runs and struck out one. Miles Corcoran went three innings and gave up two hits, two runs and six walks. He struck out two.
Connor Grossman led the offense with two hits and scored a run. Reid Kazmierczak had a hit and an RBI. Sulli and Carter Barrett each had a hit.
Lancaster
Lancaster High School went 1-2 in three games in the in the Sandlapper Spring Break baseball tournament in Lexington.
The Bruins dropped a 3-0 loss to Aiken High School in the tourney opener Saturday, April 1.
Lancaster's Landon Carter, in two innings, yielded a hit, an earned run, two walks and fanned two. Darius Jackson hurled four frames, fanning one and walking one. He gave up no hits and no earned runs.
Parker McGee and Simeon Strother each had a hit.
Lexington High, the No. 3 team in Class 5A baseball, downed Lancaster, 8-5, on Monday,April 3, the second day of the tourney.
Buford's Carter Cox took the Lexington loss in four innings. He struck out two with five walks, three hits and allowed six runs, four earned. Ethan Bufford went an inning and yielded two earned runs, a hit and a walk. He fanned two.
McGee led the Bruins with two hits, two runs scored and a walk. Jalen McGriff and Jeremy Dawkins each had a hit and two RBIs. Carter had a hit and a run. Strother added a hit.
Lancaster closed out play in the Sandlapper tournament with a win, downing Class 5A Fort Mill High School, 11-5, on Tuesday, April 4.
The Bruins’ six-run win gave them a 10-8 record after going 1-2 in the three-day field.
Dawkins paced Lancaster’s nine-hit offense with two hits, including a double. He scored twice, with an RBI and walk.
McGee had two hits and drove in three runs. Cox supplied two hits, an RBI, with two runs scored and was hit by a pitch. Carter collected two hits, two RBIs, a walk and scored a run.
Tony Shannon hurled the win, going five innings and fanning three with three hits allowed, with two walks and three runs, two earned.