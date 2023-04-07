LANSPTS-04-08-23 SPRING BREAK GAMES Garrett Arner

Indian Land High School's Garrett Arner slugs a hit in the Warriors' game against Nation Ford High on Tuesday, April 4, during the York Spring Break Slugfest.

 Mac Banks

All four Lancaster County high school baseball teams participated in spring break tournaments this week. Here is how things went for each of the teams.

Andrew Jackson

Trending Videos