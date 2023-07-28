Frances D. Barrett, 79, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Frances D. Barrett, 79, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Born in Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Thurlow and Kathleen Eubanks Dixon.
She is survived by sons, Clint and Mitchell Barrett; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Collins; and brother, James Dixon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Barrett; and son, Donald Barrett.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, in Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church sanctuary.
Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary, with burial in the church cemetery.
Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.