The Cauthen Motor Renegade had an epic race between Brent Hodges and Andrew Baker, with these two amazing drivers thrilling everyone at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 29.
Baker held the lead, while Hodges put the pressure on him lap after lap. Finally on the last lap, Hodges made his move to take the win as the crowd erupted in cheers for both drivers.
Top 5: Hodges, Baker, Jason Gulledge, James Marion, Andrew Winderl
Port’s Heating & Air Pure Stock
Tyler Parker battled Brent McAteer for the lead for most of the race until Parker pulled away. After the race, both protested each other. Parker was declared legal and took the win, while McAteer was declared illegal.
Top 5: Parker, Colby Waits, Joseph McWatters, Dean Davis, Brad Gibbs
Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman
Jacob "Smooth" Catoe showed everyone why he is considered a top driver in the Crate Sportsman division as he dominated on his way to a Smooth victory.
Top 5: Catoe, Michael Chaney, Justin Fite, Jason Tolbert, Jimbo Baker
Knight’s Lawn Care Limited Late Model
The race started off with Timbo Mangum dominating the field just like in the division's past two races, but something broke on Mangum’s car. This gave the lead to Mark Greene, who went on to take the win.
Top 5: Greene, Mike Huey, Mike Clark, Jason Burroughs, Brian Helms
Tyler Parker led, while Dylan Montgomery, Shane Vaughn, Dwayne Ray and Isaac Thomas took turns battling him for the lead.
As the laps ticked off, Montgomery showed that he was up to the challenge. On a late race restart, Montgomery made his move and dove below Parker in turn one. Exiting turn two, Montgomery overtook Parker for first place and the win.
Top 5: Montgomery, Dwayne Ray, Isaac Thomas, Stacey Johnson, Ayden Massey
One of the most popular drivers in the SCDRA Division, Chris Baker put on a dominating performance to pick up the win.
Top 5: Baker, Rusty Catoe, Jamie Kelly, David McManus, Zach Slone
The Crown Vics made their return to the big half-mile and a new driver, Adam 'Pinky' Piercy, making his LMS debut for the 2023 racing season, took the win back home with him.
Top 5: Piercy, TJ Slack, Larry Greene, Doug Hawkins, Hank Husler