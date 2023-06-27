The Lancaster County Council passed third reading of the budget, but not without some additional amendments to the $131.9 million budget.

The budget was projected to have a 4.7-mill tax increase, but an amendment by Councilman Allen Blackmon to take $1 million out of the $3.5 million set aside for the airport allowed the county to save taxpayers 2 mills, dropping the overall millage increase to roughly 2.7 mills.