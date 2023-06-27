The Lancaster County Council passed third reading of the budget, but not without some additional amendments to the $131.9 million budget.
The budget was projected to have a 4.7-mill tax increase, but an amendment by Councilman Allen Blackmon to take $1 million out of the $3.5 million set aside for the airport allowed the county to save taxpayers 2 mills, dropping the overall millage increase to roughly 2.7 mills.
The vote to approve final reading of the budget passed 6-0. Councilwoman Charlene McGriff wasn’t at the Monday, June 26, meeting.
Blackmon pointed out that the airport project, for the most part, is going to be paid for through Federal Aviation Administration funds, so the county would have a $1.2 million surplus for the project.
“That is a heck of a surplus to have,” Blackmon said. “If you don’t support it, you are going to be voting 2 mills on the back of citizens.”
Councilman Billy Mosteller said that he didn’t feel it was right to take money away from the airport, but talked Blackmon into making sure that if money for the airport came up short, the county would dip into fund balance to make up the difference. Blackmon and the other council members agreed to that.
“We do have a lot of things to get done out there,” Mosteller said. “This airport could cost a lot more. The money is there for the airport.”
The value of a mill is set at $480,515, thus a 2-mill cut would take roughly $961,000 from the budget.
This year’s budget still includes 6.5% salary increases for all non-public safety employees; a 6.5% pay adjustment for all staff in the Solicitor and Public Defender’s offices; a 10% increase for pay within the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center and 10% pay increase for Lancaster County EMS; four new sheriff’s deputies and four detention officers; two new firefighters; a records/passport clerk; a recreation scheduler and moving a part-time position at the Coroner’s Office to a full-time position.
The county also passed a rooftop fire fee of $150 for residents, increasing it from $90, for the Pleasant Valley and Indian Land fire districts, by a 5-1 vote, with Jose Luis casting the dissenting vote.
Pleasant Valley and Indian Land fire departments are planning to merge into one fire department later this year.