Indian Land player Timir Hickman-Collins will be heading to play college football at Florida State University next year.

 Jamison Murphy

Being a Florida State Seminole fan just became a little more special to Indian Land High School football player Timir Hickman-Collins.

Hickman-Collins, 17, has committed to play college football at Florida State University. The 220-pound linebacker is entering his senior season for the Warriors.