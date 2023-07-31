Being a Florida State Seminole fan just became a little more special to Indian Land High School football player Timir Hickman-Collins.
Hickman-Collins, 17, has committed to play college football at Florida State University. The 220-pound linebacker is entering his senior season for the Warriors.
Hickman-Collins made the commitment this past weekend while at Florida State after talking with linebackers coach Randy Shannon and head coach Mike Norvell.
“FSU has been my favorite school since I was 6,” Hickman-Collins said. “The linebacker coach, Randy Shannon, has a good resume and taught me a lot of things this past weekend that made me realize I want to come to this school.
“I love the energy. I love everybody’s energy down there. The way they treated me felt like home.”
A three-start recruit, Hickman-Collins also looked at Georgia Tech and Appalachian State as other options, but had his sights set on Florida State for a while.
Hickman-Collins moved to the Panhandle from Charlotte before his junior year and said the area has been good for him.
“When I moved here, it was the first time I heard of it,” he said. “Out here, everybody is part of the team. It is a big family here.”
Despite being at Indian Land for a short time, head coach Adam Hastings said he is excited that Hickman-Collins is going to a Power Five school.
“It really couldn’t happen to a better kid,” Hastings said. “He has a great attitude. A lot of his teammates are genuinely happy for him.”
Hickman-Collins plans on signing officially with Florida State in December and reporting to school early, starting in January 2024. He plans to study either political science or business and finance.