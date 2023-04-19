Senior bowler Joanne Neal can’t pinpoint just when she began bowling, and better yet she doesn’t know when her final roll will come.
A Kershaw native, Neal bowls in the Silverthreads League at the Lancaster Bowling Center, the third such area alley where she’s competed over 60 some years.
“I got started at the Kershaw Bowling Lanes about the time they opened (1962),” said Neal, 87. “It was something new and we got up a group and started going. We took it up and loved it.”
Neal, twice a widow and the mother of six, said the late Harry Hicks, the former Kershaw recreation director, had an impact on her bowling start.
“He was encouraging about bowling and stayed behind us to stay with it,” Neal said. “Harry had a good approach to bowling. He told me I’d like it and he was right.
“It was just fun,” she said. “We started doing it and stuck with it. At that time, there wasn’t a whole lot to do in Kershaw, not much going on.”
Neal made the most of the game.
“It was an out, a chance to do something. It helped me with the loss of a husband and a child,” Neal said. “When I started, I got good at it and I stayed with it.”
Neal’s had her share of success through the years as a key member of league title teams in Kershaw, in Lancaster at the old Springs lanes and the LBC with several 200 games, a goal for any serious bowler.
“I’ve had my share of 200 games,” said Neal, who noted she recently found a trophy from the 1990 season, when she was honored for the highest average and her team finished as league runner-up.
“I thought about throwing away that trophy, but I’m glad I didn’t because that’s pretty special,” said Neal, who has won her share of trophies over the years.
Silverthreads League secretary Jean Bair, a veteran bowler and former teammate with Neal, thinks she’s “pretty neat.”
“Joanne has always been real good,” Bair said. “She does well for her age now. As a teammate, she’s encouraging. At times, she gets down on herself, but she’s always been one to boost up her teammates with a timely tip, or an encouraging word — whatever is needed at the time.”
Bair recalled Neal’s special link to the Hicks family.
“After Harry’s mother Alma passed, Joanne bowled with her ball,” Bair said. “If she had a ball go in the gutter, she’d say, ‘Come on, Alma, you got to do better.’ ”
Joan Flack, a teammate with Neal, said she does well.
“Joanne enjoys bowling and she enjoys the people. She does it for the right reasons,” Flack said. “Joanne is a good teammate, loyal and dependable.
“Unless she’s sick, Joanne is going to be there,” Flack said. “She enjoys the challenge, with a goal to get better.”
Neal has her own outlook.
“I used to bowl good, and I’m thankful for what I’ve done and (that) I can still do it because it’s fun, good exercise and keeps me moving and out of the house. I’ve lost some friends and teammates over the years, so I’m glad to still be at it.”
Flack said Neal is an inspiration.
“I hope I look like Joanne and bowl like her when I get that age,” Flack said. “She’s uplifting, kind to people, often with a smile on her face.
“That’s why I think she keeps coming back, because she loves the game and you can tell it by being there with her. She’s a good bowler and a good person.”