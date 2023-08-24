A local police officer was honored for his life-saving actions during a recent Lancaster City Council meeting.
Lancaster Patrol Officer Phillip Justin Tucker received a general commendation for outstanding actions during the performance of one’s duties and the City Administrator’s Award at the Tuesday, Aug. 22, meeting.
On July 25, Tucker was conducting practice traffic control on Plantation Road, when a car stopped and a mother jumped out of the car, crying that her infant was not breathing.
Without hesitation, Tucker began the infant Heimlich maneuver. While doing a finger sweep of the baby’s mouth, he pulled out a piece of plastic that was lodged in the back of the infant’s throat.
After removing the obstruction, the baby let out a cry and began breathing. The infant has fully recovered.
On behalf of the City Council and the citizens of Lancaster, Mayor Alston DeVenny extended our deepest gratitude and sincere thankfulness to Tucker for his heroic lifesaving actions.
DeVenny said Tucker’s quick thinking and immediate actions are in the highest tradition of the Lancaster Police Department. Tucker’s level of character, training and experience are indicative of the caliber of personnel employed by the Lancaster Police Department, he added.
“I was very thankful to receive an award and recognition Tuesday evening from the city of Lancaster, but the most meaningful reward was knowing that the child was OK and breathing again. That’s the kind of reward that makes every day worth it,” Tucker said.
“I’m grateful to be a part of a great organization and able to serve the amazing members of our community.“