Richard Rabb, 70, died Thursday, April 20, 2023.
A son of the late James T. Rabb and Mable Wright Rabb, he was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Lancaster.
Funeral was Friday, April 28, at Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Johnny Brown and Dr. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lee McDow Rabb of Lancaster; three daughters, Kimberly McDow of Kannapolis, N.C., Michelle Rabb and Marylin Rabb, both of Lancaster; two brothers, James T. Rabb of Lancaster, Tim Rabb of Atlanta, Ga; one sister, Canasa Champion of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.