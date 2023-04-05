A final hoops hurrah for the school-record Lancaster High School boys basketball team was celebrated March 30 at Covenant Baptist Church.
The 28-4 Bruins, the Class 4A Upper State champs and State runners-up, were honored with a barbecue meal at the annual team banquet.
Sophomore star Jordan Watford, an All-Region selection, was named the Lancaster boys basketball MVP. He averaged 17 points and seven rebounds for the 2022-23 campaign.
“Jordan did it on and off the court,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen. “He was a great teammate. Jordan is all about academics, character and talent, always striving to improve in each category.”
Watford was joined on the All-Region team by Grayson Kirk, Jy Gladden and Ladarius Cloud.
Kirk, who played in the annual North-South All-Star game in Columbia, reaped Class 4A All-State honors for the second straight season. He was also honored as the co-Region 3-4A Player of the Year. He has signed to play college basketball at USC Salkehatchie.
Senior Colby Small was presented the Coaches Award. He averaged 5.5 points and seven rebounds a game.
“Colby is a true student athlete, excelling in class and giving his all on the court,” Cauthen said. “Colby did a lot of the intangibles.”
Gladden was named the team’s Most Improved Player. He averaged 8.5 points and 6.5 assists.
“Jy was our Swiss Army knife,” Cauthen said. “He gave stellar effort and did so much real well. He earned all he got.”
Cloud scored 14.1 points a game, along with 5.5 steals and two assists.
A host of players were honored with an academic award, including Kirk, Small, Gladden, Watford, Xavier Graham, Jacarey Ballard, Malik Tinsley, R.J. Brown, Columbus Parker, Jarvis Bowden and Jaydon Duncan.
Cauthen noted that without the support of the players’ parents and school administration, the season would not have been as successful.
“Thanks for your support,” he said. “Our parents were tireless workers and did so because of their love for their sons, their teammates, our school and community.”
He said the Bruins will play in the annual Chick-fil-A Classic, a prestigious Columbia area prep basketball tournament, next season.