Lancaster County Stormwater Department is seeking volunteers to help with its Storm Drain Marking program.
Volunteers will affix round medallions atop drain inlets to remind the community that rain should be the only thing entering storm drains.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lancaster County Stormwater Department is seeking volunteers to help with its Storm Drain Marking program.
Volunteers will affix round medallions atop drain inlets to remind the community that rain should be the only thing entering storm drains.
Each of the medallions reads, “No Dumping — Drains to Creek.” In doing this, volunteers are helping to raise awareness about protecting stormwater runoff from contaminants.
The stormwater program is a perfect service project for Scouts, environmental clubs, sports teams or anyone looking to get some steps in.
Volunteers can choose the date and location of their project, and Lancaster County Stormwater will provide the supplies and safety vests.
It is best to choose a location that is pedestrian-friendly and in a residential area. Adult supervision will be required for participants under 18.
Once a project is completed, any unused materials should be returned to the stormwater office in Indian Land. This outing can be self-guided or stormwater staff can join in.
Members of the Lancaster County Stormwater team want to impress one important message to residents through this initiative, “Only Rain Goes Down the Storm Drain.”
In interim Stormwater Director Terrence Barr’s opinion, it is a common misconception that stormwater is treated at water treatment plants before emptying into our local waterways.
“Rainwater that enters a storm drain does not get treated,” Barr said. “It flows directly into our local creeks, streams, lakes and rivers, taking with it whatever it happens to meet along the journey.”
Unfortunately, that journey includes dog waste, fertilizer, motor oil, cigarette butts and litter. Those pollutants and rainwater end up degrading our water quality and harming wildlife, aquatic plants and fish.
Volunteers may call the Lancaster County Stormwater office at 803-286-3607, or email program administrator Elizabeth Evans at eevans@lancastersc.net.