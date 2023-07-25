LANNWS-07-26-23 STORM DRAINS

Young volunteers Bella O’Gorman, left, and Clara Guzman mark a stormwater drain with a round medallion that reads, “No Dumping - Drains to Creek.”

 Lancaster County

Lancaster County Stormwater Department is seeking volunteers to help with its Storm Drain Marking program.

Volunteers will affix round medallions atop drain inlets to remind the community that rain should be the only thing entering storm drains.