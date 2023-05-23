Richard Stephen Green Sr., 82, died Friday, May 12, 2023.
His funeral was Saturday, May 20, at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial in Highland Heights Cemetery, Kershaw.
Visitation was Friday, May 19.
Survivors include his first wife, Beatrice Briggs, and their children, Ronald Briggs, Rena Briggs, Theodoreen Green, Richard Green II, Asia Green, Shawnee Green and Monique Green; children with his second wife, Richard Green III, LaShone Green and Jennifer Sanders; sister, Dorothy Bellamy; brother, James Nixon; 38 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren.
Condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.