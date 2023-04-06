Noel Freidline and Maria Howell are bringing the “Music of Ella Fitzgerald” to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center next weekend.
The popular jazz duo will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Fitzgerald, nicknamed “The First Lady of Song” and “Queen of Jazz,” was the most popular female singer for more than half a century. With a vocal range covering three octaves, she won 13 Grammy awards and sold more than 40 million albums.
Fitzgerald’s career began in the late 1930s and lasted until the mid-1980s.
She was born into poverty in 1917 and experienced a life of hardship, but despite the challenges, she sang with joy and emotional maturity at an early age. As a homeless 18-year-old, she became one of the most popular singers in Harlem. By the time she was 20, her songs were topping the national charts, where she would stay for five decades.
If anyone can bring Fitzgerald’s perfect pitch and flawless timing to life, it is Howell. With the backing of Freidline and his quartet, Howell will sing many Fitzgerald hits, including “Cry Me a River,” “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “The Lady is A Tramp,” “Mack the Knife” and “A-Tisket, A-Tasket.”
Howell is looking forward to performing these tunes with the audience at CAC.
“Our Ella show is one of my favorites because I have the opportunity to show honor to one of my ‘sheroes,’” she said. “There’s no one like Ella. She has influenced so many singers and musicians around the world. Performing a show like this at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, with its amazing acoustics, will be a treat!”
The Noel Freidline Quartet and Maria Howell are a crowd favorite at the CAC and tickets usually sell out well in advance.
Advance tickets ($25, plus a small service fee) can be purchased at www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website. Tickets at the door will be $30.
Concert organizer John Craig said the Freidline-Howell jazz concerts are always a sell-out at the CAC.
“They have to be among the most amazing jazz performers around, which is why we have them at our venue four times a year,” he said. “Maria is an absolutely enchanting vocalist, and you are missing something if you have not seen Noel’s fingers fly on the piano keyboard.”
Freidline, a multi-talented bandleader, pianist, vocalist, writer, arranger and educator, has lived in Charlotte since 2003. In his 30-year career, he has produced nine albums and traveled all over the world playing his music. He has opened for Tony Bennett, David Sandborn, Kenny G and Rosemary Clooney. He is a gifted storyteller with a great sense of humor and infectious enthusiasm.
Howell, a Gastonia native, found her vocal gift singing in churches as a young girl. It is no wonder she feels right at home in Lancaster’s musical venue. The acoustics are a perfect fit for her expressive and soulful voice.
Howell has acted in “The Color Purple,” “The Blind Side,” “The Hunger Games” and many other movies and TV shows. She has shared the stage with Ray Charles, Najee, Tim Rice, George Benson and Nancy Wilson.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church, at 307 W. Gay St. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony and breathtaking stained-glass windows, some reaching nearly 20 feet high.
For more information on Noel and Maria, visit their website, www.noelandmaria.com. For more on Freidline, check him out on Facebook or at https://noelfreidline.com. More information on Howell can be found at www.mariahowell.com.