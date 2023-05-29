The Indian Land High School athletic department recently handed out spring sports awards to its student athletes.
The ceremony occurred Tuesday, May 23, at the school.
Indian Land had 21 All-Region selections, 11 individual state qualifiers, three North-South selections, three Region Coaches of the Year, two Region Players of the Year, three Region titles and eight All-State selections.
Below is a list of their honors:
Region Awards
Coach of the Year – Rocky White (golf), Greg Boney (girls soccer) and Meg Morris (tennis)
Region Player of the Year – Zachary Bandel (tennis)
Region 3-4A Medalist – Deaton Reed (golf)
School Awards
Indian Land High Coach of the Year – Meg Morris (tennis)
Indian Land High Female Athlete of the Year – Jasmine Nixon (soccer)
Indian Land High Male Athlete of the Year – Miles Corcoran (volleyball/baseball)
Team Awards
Boys soccer
Tyler Schwartz – MVP
Darius Collier – Offensive MVP
Evan Imler – Defensive MVP
Shaun Collins – Warrior Award
Ryan Duernberger – Most Improved Player
James Cook – Top Scholar Athlete (5.01 GPA)
All-Region selection – Tyler Schwartz, Diego Sosa and Jack Ammann
All-State selection – Shaun Collins and Jack Ammann
JV boys soccer
Noah Robbins – Most Improved Player
Chhayly Unlahn – Warrior Award
Tristan Carruthers – Sportsmanship Award
Christian Myers – Most Valuable Player
Ethan Leddy – Top Scholar Athlete (5.0 GPA)
Girls soccer
Charli Nelson – MVP
Zoie Kempf – Offensive MVP
Addison Padgett – Defensive MVP
Piper Dillon – Warrior Award
Charlotte Kempf – Most Improved Player
Emerson Padgett and Jessie Howison – Coaches Award
Jasmine Nixon – Top Scholar Athlete (5.15 GPA)
All-Region selections – Jasmine Nixon, Ashlyn Yasurek, Jessie Howison and Zoie Kempf
All-State selections – Jasmine Nixon, Zoie Kemfp and Ashlyn Yasurek
JV girls soccer
Berkeley Slepokura – Offensive MVP
Hunter Bishop – Defensive MVP
Emma Jordan – Warrior Award
Lauren Andes – Unsung Hero
Rylee Schneider and Addison Reginato – Coaches Award
Mia Francis – Top Scholar Athlete (5.3 GPA)
Girls track and field
Bellamy Bangoura – MVP
Megan Frohlich – Sportsmanship Award
Jinea Basnight – Most Improved Player
Isabella Kiger – Warrior Award
McKinley Ausrud – Newcomer Award
Heather Greenwald – Top Scholar Athlete (5.25 GPA)
Boys track and field
Sequel Patterson – Newcomer Award
Stuart Graham – Warrior Award
Kayden Arnold – Most Improved Player
James Moran – Sportsmanship Award
Malikius Davis – MVP
James Bowen and William Micci – Top Scholar Athlete (5.03 GPA)
JV softball
Emily Harnish – Most Improved Player
Layla Crandall – Sportsmanship Award
Lilly White – Warrior Award
Kindall Hurst – MVP
Emily Harnish – Top Scholar Athlete (4.79 GPA)
Softball
Riley Murphy – Offensive Award
Olivia Miller – Defensive Award
Caitlyn Mattoon – Coaches Award
Lina Schwippert – Warrior Award
Brynley Gaa – Rookie of the Year
Kyleigh Barfield – Leadership Award
Amelia White – Sportsmanship Award
Kiersten Nelson – Top Scholar Athlete (5.05 GPA)
All-Region selections – Lina Schwippert, Olivia Miller and Kiersten Nelson
Baseball
Logan Sulli – MVP
Jacob Letterman – Leadership Award
Miles Corcoran – Most Improved Player
Johnny Compton – Rookie of the Year
Reid Kazmierczak – Sportsmanship Award
Austin Quinn – Warrior Award
Conner Wallace and Carter Barrett – Coaches Award
Jacob Letterman – Top Scholar Athlete (5.05 GPA)
All-Region selection – Johnny Compton, Conner Wallace, Miles Corcoran and Logan Sulli
All-State selection – Johnny Compton, Miles Corcoran and Logan Sulli
JV baseball
Emerson Rhodes – MVP
Dylan Effren – Top Scholar Athlete (4.94 GPA)
Golf
Mason Kucia – MVP
Deaton Reed – Warrior Award
Gaines Reed – Most Improved Award
Declan Nusz – Rookie of the Year
Avery Sizemore – Coaches Award
Carter Gruendell – Newcomer Award
Avery Sizemore – Top Scholar Athlete (5.23 GPA)
All-Region selection – Mason Kucia, Deaton Reed, Gaines Reed and Avery Sizemore
Tennis
Zachary Bandel – MVP
Yash Mehra – Most Improved Player
Dallas Taylor – Sportsmanship Award
David Neicuilesu – Warrior Award
Daniel Tishankov – Rookie of the Year
Ethan Le – Leadership Award
Xavier Burnett – Top Scholar Athlete (4.93 GPA)
All-Region selection – Zachary Bandel, Daniel Tishankov and Dallas Taylor