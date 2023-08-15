KERSHAW — Mr. Ralph L. Dorman, 85, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at MUSC Health — Camden Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Kershaw, the son of the late Coley Blease Dorman and the late Deanie Ella Roberts Dorman. He was the loving husband of Phyllis Sue Cobb Dorman.