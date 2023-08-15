KERSHAW — Mr. Ralph L. Dorman, 85, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at MUSC Health — Camden Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Kershaw, the son of the late Coley Blease Dorman and the late Deanie Ella Roberts Dorman. He was the loving husband of Phyllis Sue Cobb Dorman.
Mr. Dorman enjoyed cooking, eating out, playing golf, watching TV, especially the games shows, and was an avid Carolina Gamecocks fan. He was an excellent farmer, loved gardening and valued time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. Mr. Dorman was a member of Kershaw Second Baptist Church.
Mr. Dorman is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Sue Cobb Dorman; his daughter, Pam Dorman Beckham; two grandchildren, Tyler Beckham (Shana) and Caroline Beckham (Allen); and three great-grandsons, John David Beckham, Coley Beckham and Noah Raffaldt; and a great-granddaughter due Aug. 16.
He was preceded in death by his son, Greg Dorman; and his parents, Coley and Deanie Dorman; a son-in-law, John Beckham; and his brother, Harold Dorman.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mr. Dorman will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Ronnie Hinson.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Kershaw Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 7737 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Ralph Dorman.