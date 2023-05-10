The annual Lancaster County Gamecock Club spring meeting is Tuesday, May 16, at the Catawba Fish Camp.
The annual Lancaster County Gamecock Club spring meeting is Tuesday, May 16, at the Catawba Fish Camp.
Dowell Loggains, the Gamecock football team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, is the guest speaker.
Loggains, who has coached in the National Football League with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, joined the South Carolina football staff from the University of Arkansas in mid-December 2022.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m., with the meal, a seafood-fried chicken buffet, served at 6 p.m. The program begins at 7 p.m.
USC mascot Cocky and two cheerleaders are also scheduled to attend.
Tickets cost $25 each and are available at Catawba Tire Co., 609 S. Main St., Lancaster, and from any Lancaster County Gamecock Club board member.
Catawba Fish Camp is at 6131 Lancaster Highway, Fort Lawn.
For details, contact Lancaster County Gamecock Club president Kyle Rogers at 803-289-0771.