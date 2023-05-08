COLUMBIA — S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced last week that consumers who were tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks from a $141 million multistate settlement announced in May 2022.

About 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the multi-state settlement. South Carolina will receive more than $2.2 million for more than 72,000 taxpayers who were tricked into paying to file their federal tax return. Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement. Checks will be mailed throughout this month.

