Richard Lee Howze, 66, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.
Funeral is 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11, at Mt. Vernon AME Zion Church, Ft. Lawn with burial in church cemetery. Viewing 1-5 p.m., Sunday Sept. 10, at Crawford Funeral Home.
A son of Esther Lee Smith and late Romeo Howze Sr., he was born Dec. 20, 1956 in Lancaster.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Parker Howze; daughter, Rhonda Howze; sons, Anthony Jerome Howze, Jeremy Lee Howze; his mother; brothers, Romeo Howze Jr., Michael Howze; sisters, Patricia Ann Howze, Paulette Howze, Rachael Howze, Mamie T. Stowe; six grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Condolences at crawfh@comporium.net