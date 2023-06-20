Anthony “Walt” Cunningham, 74, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Anthony “Walt” Cunningham, 74, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
A son of the late Oscar Cunningham and Edna Dunlap Cunningham, he was born Jan. 2, 1949, in Lancaster.
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Red Hill Baptist Church. The Revs. Johnny Brown and Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Viewing was Monday, June 19, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include a son, Tony Cunningham of Lancaster; a daughter, Denise Cunningham of Rocky Mount, N.C.; a sister, the Rev. Diana Clinton of Lancaster; and four grandchildren.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.