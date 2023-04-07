LANCASTER — Ms. Betty “Jean” Adams Ethridge, 86, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at White Oak Manor.
She was born Dec. 18, 1936, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late William Mareedy Adams and Vera Leigh Robinson Adams. Ms. Ethridge was very active in AA and was sober for over 40 years. She was also a two-time cancer survivor. Ms. Etheridge loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were her heart. She enjoyed spending time with them. Ms. Ethridge was a giving woman; she would give you the shirt off her back. She was a member of Glenwood Heights Baptist Church.
Ms. Ethridge is survived by her daughter, Davidta “DeeDee” Ethridge Blair (David) of Vonore, Tenn.; three grandsons, Kenneth Adams Catledge (husband, Cesar Ventura), Ryan David Catledge (fiancée, Marybeth Borg), and Joseph Calvin Ethridge (Christy); two great-grandchildren, Spencer Ethridge and Oliver Catledge; her daughter-in-law, Tami Ethridge; and a special cousin she was very close to, Jan Fenneman.
Ms. Ethridge was preceded in death by her son, David Henry Ethridge Jr.; her parents, William and Vera Adams; and her brother, William Edward Adams.
The celebration of life service for Ms. Ethridge will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., two hours prior to the service at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous of Lancaster, The Plyler Cabin, 1285 Old Charlotte Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or to The American Cancer Society, Lancaster County Relay for Life, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Ms. Jean Ethridge.