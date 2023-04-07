LANCASTER — Ms. Betty “Jean” Adams Ethridge, 86, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at White Oak Manor.

She was born Dec. 18, 1936, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late William Mareedy Adams and Vera Leigh Robinson Adams. Ms. Ethridge was very active in AA and was sober for over 40 years. She was also a two-time cancer survivor. Ms. Etheridge loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were her heart. She enjoyed spending time with them. Ms. Ethridge was a giving woman; she would give you the shirt off her back. She was a member of Glenwood Heights Baptist Church.

Trending Videos