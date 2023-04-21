HEATH SPRINGS — Mr. James Wendell “Breezy” Trull, 74, of Heath Springs passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 18, 1949, in Lancaster, a son of the late Curtis Lee Trull and Estee Faile Trull. Mr. Trull attended Fork Hill Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, and a member of the American Legion. Mr. Trull loved riding horses, working in his shop and going to Love Valley, N.C., and the beach to ride horses. Mr. Trull loved spending time with his family.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Trull will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Lancaster Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Dale Walters officiating.
Mr. Trull is survived by his wife of 44 years, Christine Joyner Trull of Heath Springs; five sons, Jimmy Trull (Lynn) of Lancaster, Chris Trull (Jennifer) of Waxhaw, N.C., David Trull (Angie) of Lancaster, Will Trull (Sabrina) of Lancaster and Heath Trull (Nicole) of Lancaster; a brother, Shannon Trull of Lancaster; seven grandchildren, Vanessa Trull, Cody Trull, Riley Campbell (Ryan), Ashton Gardner, Zane Hunter, Nate Gardner and Liam Trull; five great-grandchildren, Gracee Trull, Kenslee Powers, Braxton Trull, Zoey Mills and Riggs Campbell; and his best friends, Jeff Connell of Kershaw and Charlie Dease of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, JT Trull and Charles Trull; and a sister, Jean Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd., Suite 130, Lanham, MD 20706.
