HEATH SPRINGS — Mr. James Wendell “Breezy” Trull, 74, of Heath Springs passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at his home.

He was born Jan. 18, 1949, in Lancaster, a son of the late Curtis Lee Trull and Estee Faile Trull. Mr. Trull attended Fork Hill Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, and a member of the American Legion. Mr. Trull loved riding horses, working in his shop and going to Love Valley, N.C., and the beach to ride horses. Mr. Trull loved spending time with his family.

Trending Videos