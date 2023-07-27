Coleman Joyner has come a long way in a short time.
Coleman Joyner has come a long way in a short time.
Joyner, 23, was recently honored by the Kershaw Town Council for winning four gold medals in the Special Olympics games in Fort Jackson in May in weightlifting.
After only lifting competitively for about 10 months, Joyner won gold medals in the deadlift, bench and squat; to go with a gold in overall most weight lifted for his 150-pound weight class.
Joyner qualified for the games by competing in qualifying lifts in the state at Mount Pleasant and Lugoff.
Since he started training last October, he has been working with Andrew Jackson High School strength and conditioning coach Clearance Stover.
“We have worked continuously at least twice a week,” said Liz Joyner, Coleman’s mother.
Joyner has competed in Special Olympics since he was in elementary school, but took up weightlifting due to his admiration of Hollywood actor and former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Joyner has a high-functioning version of Down syndrome, but also battles with diabetes. Weightlifting is one way to he can help control the diabetes.
“It keeps me fit,” he said.
Liz Joyner said she had tried to get him into weightlifting to help out with the diabetes.
“It keeps him involved in an activity and this keeps him involved with other young adults,” she said.
At the Special Olympics games, Joyner hit totals of 192 pounds on the deadlift and 175 pounds on both the bench and squat.
The next step is to qualify for the National Special Olympic games, which are three years away.
“We will continue to participate at the state level, but we are hoping to participate on a national level,” his mother said.
